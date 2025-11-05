The New York Times Tops 12 Million Digital Subscribers for First Time

The New York Times broke 12 million subscribers for the first time in the year’s third quarter after it added 460,000 digital-only subscribers, getting closer to its goal of 15 million subscribers by 2027.

The company saw its total subscription revenues increase by 9.1% to $494.6 million, while its digital-only revenues increased by 14% to $367.4 million. The latter was boosted by its company bundles, which offer the newspaper in addition to services like Games, Cooking and the Athletic, which the company said helped offset a decrease in news-only subscriptions.

Its digital ad revenue increased by 20.3% after it saw strong demand among advertisers and a new supply of ads. It also acknowledged a $2.4 million pre-tax cost related to its ongoing copyright infringement lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft.

“Q3 was another great quarter across the board at The Times and our results demonstrate that our strategy is working as designed,” New York Times Co. CEO Meredith Kopit Levien said in a statement. “We saw strong revenue growth and we are generating significant free cash flow. We are confident in our ability to widen the number of people who use and engage deeply with The Times.

That means becoming more essential to even more people. And as we do that, we expect to deliver more value for shareholders and society.”

