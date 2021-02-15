If you don’t know there’s a Netflix documentary coming soon about The Notorious B.I.G., now you know.

The film “Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell” about East Coast rapper Christopher Wallace, aka Biggie Smalls, delves into how his music not only made him a legend, but changed people’s lives.

“Big had a gift of talent that saved a lot of people’s lives but his,” one of the rapper’s friends says in the doc’s trailer. Biggie, who was killed in 1997 at the age of 24, can later be heard saying in a clip, “We’re just gonna do our thing forever. Forever and ever.”

“Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell” is directed by Emmett Malloy, who has helmed music videos for Vampire Weekend, The White Stripes, Beck, Avril Lavigne and Blink-182, and is known for his film “The Tribes of Palos Verdes.”

The documentary illustrates how Biggie’s rapid rise to fame and tragic end has been a central story of rap music for more than 20 years. It features new interviews with the rapper’s closest friends and family — including his mother, Voletta Wallace, and close collaborator Sean “Diddy” Combs — and examines not just his personal and private life, but the influence his music made on generations of artists. Much of the never-before-seen archival footage of Biggie was filmed by Damion “D-Roc” Butler.

“Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell” arrives after The Notorious B.I.G. was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. Its release also comes shortly before what would have been his 50th birthday.

The documentary is produced by David Koh, Wayne Barrow, William Green, Aaron L. Ginsburg, Terry Leopard and Daniel Pappas. Executive producers are Sean Combs, Voletta Wallace, Mark Pitts, Stanley Buchthal, Emmett Malloy and Brendan Malloy.

“Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell” debuts on Netflix on March 1. Check out the trailer here and above.