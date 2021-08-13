‘The OA’ Creators Set Limited Series ‘Retreat’ at FX

“The OA” creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have set a new limited series at FX, the network announced Friday.

The project, which will star Marling in a “key role,” centers on an amateur sleuth as she attempts to solve a murder at a secluded retreat. Marling and Batmanglij will both direct.

The series centers on “gen Z amateur sleuth” Darby Hart, who is “invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a Retreat at a remote and dazzling location,” per FX’s series description. “When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.”

Marling and Batmanglij and executive produce the FX Productions series alongside “Transparent” alum Andrea Sperling.

“Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have delivered a suspenseful story that updates the classic mystery genre with a bold new character for our times,” said Gina Balian, President, Original Programming, FX. “We are thrilled that Brit and Zal and the rest of the creative team will bring this series to life with their unique points of view and care.”