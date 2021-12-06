You’ll soon have another network on which you can continuously watch “The Office.” Freeform announced today that it has licensed all nine seasons of the beloved NBC series and will begin airing the show on Jan. 1, 2022.

The network will ring in the New Year with two marathons over the New Year’s weekend – a countdown of the 30 best episodes as determined by fans and major publications runs Saturday, Jan. 1 from 1 p.m. to midnight ET/PT. And on Sunday, Jan. 2 the network will air a second marathon of episodes dubbed cast favorites based on interviews with the cast. The second marathon will run from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT.

“The Office” is a comedy masterpiece that satirizes everyday office life,” said Chuck Saftler, head of Business Operations for ABC, Freeform, FX Networks and Acquisitions in Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution’s Networks division. “I can’t think of a better way for Freeform to ring in 2022 when so many people are preparing to head back to their workplace offices. It’s a perfect primer and further positions Freeform as a go-to destination for bold, irreverent programming.”

“The Office” was one of Netflix’s most-watched programs when it was available for streaming, but it departed Netflix at the end of 2020, and starting Jan 1. 2021 Peacock became the exclusive streaming home for the beloved comedy series.

However, while Peacock is the only place you can stream “The Office,” the show has been and will continue to be airing on Comedy Central, so Freeform is not the only cable network that has licensed episodes of the series.

Freeform will air “The Office” Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT. With this addition to its programming lineup, the network will now air movies exclusively on weekends while continuing to air originals throughout the week and episodes of “Family Guy” on Fridays.

Freeform noted in a news release that the addition of “The Office” to the network’s programming reflects the networks “shift toward more irreverent, adult comedy and content while still providing family favorites on the weekends.”