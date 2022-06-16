“The Office” star Rainn Wilson apologized Thursday for a since-deleted tweet joking about healthcare language for transgender people.

“Yesterday I tweeted a mean crack about breastfeeding vs chestfeeding,” he wrote. “After speaking with some Trans friends and educating myself a bit more I want to apologize for the tweet. It was adding to misinformation and meanness. I’m sorry.”

His original tweet on Wednesday contained the words: “TIL you can no longer say ‘nursing or breastfeeding mother’ you have to say ‘chestfeeding person.’ Just FYI.”

According to The Daily Beast, Wilson’s tweet may have resulted from a recent U.K. public health service guide that encouraged more inclusive language for trans parents, specifically in regards to midwifery.

Wilson is not the only celebrity to have recently apologized for insensitivity around language.

Earlier this week singer and songwriter Lizzo apologized for an offensive lyric in her new song “GRRRLs” after fans pointed out she used an ableist slur. Lizzo released a new version of the song that removed the line “I’m a sp-z”, since sp-z comes from “spastic,” which is used to classify certain disabilities.

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song, “GRRRLS”. Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat Black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally),” Lizzo wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “I’m proud to say there’s a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world,” Lizzo said in a message posted to her social media accounts.”