‘The Old Man’ Renewed for Season 2 at FX

FX’s “The Old Man” has been renewed for a second season on the strength of an impressive viewership debut, the network announced Monday.

“Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Warren Littlefield have done a fantastic job with The Old Man, which delivers on the powerful intrigue and breathtaking action of Thomas Perry’s book,” said Eric Schrier, FX Entertainment President. “The stellar cast led by Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman and Alia Shawkat is really connecting with audiences and we are excited to get to work on season two with our colleagues at 20th Television and this fantastic team.”

Dating back to January 2021, the spy thriller starring Jeff Bridges, Jon Lithgow and Amy Brennemann was the most-watched cable series premiere (premium and basic cable; drama, comedy and limited series) of 61 scripted series bowing in that span, according to Nielsen Live+3 ratings. It was also the most-watched FX series debut on Hulu in its opening weekend, according to the network.

“This terrific series has had a long journey to the air, which makes the reaction from critics and audiences these past few weeks all the sweeter,” said Karey Burke, President of 20th Television. “But the truth is, no one who has worked on it these past three years is surprised it’s resonating so deeply. From the brilliant creative execution by Jon, Dan and Warren to the spectacular star turns from Jeff, John, Amy and Alia, this heart racing series delivers and we thank FX for the incredible support.”

The seven-episode first season debuted with the first two installments on June 16, followed by one new episode every week. The season finale is slated for Thursday, July 21.

Executive Producers Jonathan E. Steinberg, Warren Littlefield and Dan Shotz stated, “We couldn’t be more excited to begin the next chapter of this journey. Our partners at FX and 20th Television showed us such unwavering patience, faith and support in getting Season 1 completed, we can think of no other way to repay that support than to go deliver a Season 2 that raises the bar yet again. On behalf of the producers, our extraordinary partner Jeff Bridges, and our stellar cast led by Jeff, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, and Alia Shawkat, we are incredibly grateful for the response the show has received, and can’t wait to get back to work.”

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, “The Old Man” centers on “Dan Chase” (Jeff Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.