‘The Other Two’ to End With Season 3 at Max

“The Other Two” will end with its third season on Max, TheWrap has confirmed.

The Hollywood satire series, which stars Heléne Yorke, Drew Tarver and Molly Shannon, will end with its season 3 finale, which will air on Thursday. The decision to end the series came from creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, according to an individual with knowledge of the show’s conclusion.

“It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the Dubek family after three seasons, but we always knew, both creatively and personally, that this was where we wanted to end their stories,” Kelly and Schneider said in a joint statement. “And because we are quite literally out of ways to humiliate Drew Tarver, so what’s the point? We are deeply grateful to everyone (gays) who watched the show, to Max for giving us a second home and life, and to our writers, producers and crew, who gave so much of their time, talent, and passion to this show over the last 45ish years. And finally, an enormous thank you to Heléne, Drew, Molly, Case, Wanda, Josh, Brandon, and everyone in our brilliant cast (except Ken) who all made this show better than it had any right to be, and who we will miss terribly (especially Ken). Long live ChaseDreams. #chasedreams #globsaregay #feet.”

“From the moment we met the Dubek family, we knew that we needed to bring this show to streaming as one of our very first and most signature Max originals,” Max and Adult Swim EVP of Original Programming Suzanna Makkos said. “We are so proud to have delivered a hilarious and poignant third and final season of ‘The Other Two.’ With its creative and out-of-the-box commentary about the entertainment industry, Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider masterminded a staple in pop culture that continuously reached new heights and resonated with so many. While the series has come to its natural conclusion, we wish all the best for this wonderful cast and crew.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday that the show’s conclusion comes amid multiple complaints from staffers about the show’s creators and showrunners throughout production, which alleged verbally abusive behavior from Kelly.

Created, written and executive produced by former “SNL” head writers Kelly and Schneider, “The Other Two” began its three-season run on Comedy Central before heading to HBO Max for its second and third seasons.

The series kicks off at the onset of fame for a Justin Bieber-esque preteen pop star named ChaseDreams (Case Walker), suddenly putting a spotlight on 30-somethings Cary (Tarver) and Brooke (Yorke), whose messy lives are anything but picture perfect. By Season 2, the whole family has paved their way in the entertainment industry, with Chase’s mother, Pat, (Shannon) landing her own daytime talk show.

In addition to Yorke, Tarver and Shannon, the series features Ken Marino, who plays Chase’s manager and Pat’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Streeter, Josh Segarra, who plays Brooke’s ex-boyfriend Lance, Wanda Sykes, who plays PR mogul Shuli, and Brandon Scott Jones, who plays Cary’s friend.