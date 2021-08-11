‘The Other Two’ Season 2 Trailer: Molly Shannon’s Newfound Talk-Show Fame Is Driving Brooke and Cary Crazy (Video)

After a very long hiatus following its first season, “The Other Two” is finally debuting its second season later this month. And today, HBO Max — the new home of the former Comedy Central series — has released the trailer for the upcoming episodes, which see siblings Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke) play second fiddle yet again, but this time not to their famous brother, Chase Dubek (Case Walker). Nope, now it’s their mom Pat Dubek (played by Molly Shannon) who is hogging all the spotlight from her desperate-to-be-famous kids.

Per HBO Max’s description for Season 2 of “The Other Two”: With their pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), officially entering retirement at the ripe old age of fourteen, Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) must now contend with a new famous family member: their 53-year-old mother Pat (Molly Shannon), and her eponymous daytime talk show. Humiliated at being The Other Two yet again, they double down and make it their mission not to be.

“The Other Two” is created, written and executive produced by former “SNL” co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider. Additional executive producers Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer for Broadway Video, and Tony Hernandez for Jax Media. Eddie Michaels, Toye Adegboro and Kaylani Esparza are producers for Broadway Video. Directors on Season 2 include Kelly, Schneider, Kim Nguyen, Mike Karnell and Charlie Gruet.

More to come…