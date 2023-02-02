‘The Palace': Kate Winslet Glowers in First Look at Stephen Frears’ HBO Limited Series (Photo)

There’s no release date yet for Kate Winslet’s next HBO project, the limited series event “The Palace,” created by Stephen Frears. But the network is tiding viewers over a first look at the upcoming drama.

Currently filming in Austria before the production relocates to the United Kingdom, “The Palace,” per HBO, “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel.”

We may not know a lot about this new project– like the plot, the characters, or whether it’s inspired by anything in real life — but you can get a small sense of the general vibe of things in the image, which features a glowering, yet somehow stoic Winslet sitting in a very fancy room.

Joining the “Titanic” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress is Hugh Grant, most recently seen in a delightful cameo in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” along with Matthias Schoenaerts (“Far from the Madding Crowd”), Guillaume Gallienne (“Me, Myself and Mum”), Andrea Riseborough and Martha Plimpton.

“The Palace” is directed by Frears and Jessica Hobbs, and written by showrunner and executive producer Will Tracy. Winslet, Frears, Frank Rich, and Tracey Seaward also serve as executive producers, with Hobbs serving as co-executive producer. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart, and Sarah DeLappe also serve as writers.