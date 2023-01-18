Martha Plimpton Joins Kate Winslet in HBO Limited Series ‘The Palace’

Emmy winner Martha Plimpton has joined the cast of HBO’s limited series “The Palace,” HBO announced Wednesday.

Exact character details for the series are being kept under wraps.

Jessica Hobbs is also set to co-executive produce and direct episodes of “The Palace,” which tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.

Prior to this, Plimpton played Barb in the Amazon Freevee crime comedy series “Sprung,” and Gail Perry in the film “Mass.” Plimpton is also known for her 18 Emmy nominations, including those for shows like “Raising Hope” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” She won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her work in the “The Good Wife” in 2012.

Over her 30-year career, Hobbs most recently directed seven episodes of “The Crown,” for which she won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series in 2021. Her credits also include “The Split,” “Apple Tree Yard,” “River,” and “The Slap.” She has experience as an executive producer and as a commissioning editor for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. She also served on the board of the Australian Directors’ Guild.

Previously announced cast members include Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Andrea Riseborough and Hugh Grant.

Will Tracy serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner on “The Palace.” Stephen Frears will direct and executive produce, with Winslet executive producing in addition to starring. Frank Rich and Tracey Seaward also executive produce. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe are writing for the series.

“The Palace” will premiere in 2023.

Plimpton is repped by Markham, Froggatt & Irwin in the U.K. and Innovative Artists in the U.S., while Hobbs is repped by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates and CAA.