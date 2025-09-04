‘The Paper’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

Gregory Daniels’ “The Office” spinoff “The Paper” has officially arrived, and it’s brought on a whole new cast of hilarious, bright and loveable characters to watch.

“Seven highly-motivated, tenacious buck-eyes are out there right now hunting for news … you’d be a fool to bet against that,” Ned Sampson, who’s played by Domhnall Gleeson says of his crew of whacky journalists.

But there’s more than the seven that make up this wild and quirky newsroom, including iconic “The Office” star Oscar Nuñez, who’s back in accounting reprising his role as Oscar Martinez.

Check out the entire cast below.

Domnhall Gleeson in “The Paper” (Peacock) Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson Domhnall Gleeson’s Ned Sampson comes in as the newest head honcho of the Toledo Truth Tellers. He just joined the newsroom as its new editor-in-chief, and he’s very optimistic about turning the old, once award-winning paper back around. Prior to “The Paper,” Gleeson starred in “About Time,” “Fountain of Youth,’ “Ex Machina,” “Echo Valley, “Peter Rabbit” and more.

Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda Grand in “The Paper” (Peacock) Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda Grand Sabrina Impacciatore stars as Esmeralda Grand, the managing editor of the Toledo Truth Teller. Despite her longstanding tenure at the newspaper, she hardly knows even the basics of journalism and reporting. She isn’t too fond of Ned’s superiority over her and she tries her best to sabotage the bright and beaming journo. Impacciatore is best known for her role as Valentina on HBO’s hit dramedy “The White Lotus,” but she’s also starred in “7 Women and a Murder,” “G20,” “There Is No Place Like Home” and more.

Chelsea Frei as Mare Pritti in Season 1 of “The Paper” (Peacock) Chelsea Frei as Mare Pritti Chelsea Frei stars as Mare Pritti, she’s a journalist in the newsroom

Chelsea Frei stars as Mare Pritti, she's a journalist in the newsroom — pretty much the only actual journalist in the newsroom who's halfway decent at her job. If she's not on a story, she's helping Ned figure out and navigate her quirky team. Frei previously starred in "My Father's Daughter," "Sideswiped," "The Moodys," "The Life List," "While You Were Breeding" and more.

Steve Carell and John Krasinski Crashed 'The Paper' Set on the First Day of Shooting

Tim Key as Ken Davies in Season 1 of “The Paper” (Peacock) Tim Key as Ken Davies Tim Key comes in as Ken Davies, a business strategist at Enervate, the company that houses The Toledo Truth Teller, among other paper-based subsidiaries. While he doesn’t work on the same floor as the newspaper, he frequently visits the newsroom to see what they’re up to, spending most of his time alongside Esmeralda. Key is a comedian and writer who previously starred in “The Ballad of Wallis Island,” “The Witchfinder,” “Taskmaster” and more.

Oscar Nuńez as Oscar Martinez in Season 1 of “The Paper (Peacock) Oscar Nuńez as Oscar Martinez Yep, it’s exactly who you think it is. Oscar Nuńez has reprised his role as Oscar Martinez from “The Office,” “The Paper’s” predecessor. Oscar is quick-witted and easily agitated, but he’s always there to give his coworkers some good, sound advice. Nuńez previously starred in “The Office,” “The Proposal,” “The Lost City,” “Mr. Iglesias” and more.

Ramona Young as Nicole Lee in “The Paper” (Peacock) Ramona Young as Nicole Lee Ramona Young stars Nicole Lee, one of the reporters who works in circulation at the paper, keeping track of subscribers. She mostly tries to stay out of the office’s daily shenanigans, but she’s gained the romantic gaze of coworker Detrick Moore. Young previously starred in “Never Have I Ever,” “The Prank,” “Blockers,” “Half Baked: Totally High” and more.

Melvin Gregg as Detrick Moore in “The Paper” (Peacock) Melvin Gregg as Detrick Moore Melvin Gregg stars as Detrick Moore. Detrick works in ad sales, but he pitches in as a volunteer reporter to help Ned in the newsroom. While goofy in nature, he’s serious about grabbing Nicole’s attention. Moore previously starred in “Snowfall,” “The Blackening,” “High Flying Bird,” “Share” and more.

Alex Edelman comes in as Adam Cooper, another member of the accounting crew. He's not the brightest and is a bit on the weird side, but he's always willing to help out when someone's in need. Edelman best known for being a stand-up comedian, but he previously starred in "Alex Edelman: Just For Us," "The Great Indoors," "Teenage Bounty Hunters" and more. He also writes and stars in "The Paper."

'The Paper' Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere

Gbemisola Ikumelo (Getty Images) Gbemisola Ikumelo as Adeola Olofin Gbemisola Ikumelo plays Adeola Olofin, an accountant on the ninth floor who volunteers to help with reporting for the Toledo Truth Teller. She has a no-nonsense persona most of the time, but she doesn’t mind lending a laugh or two when her coworkers spare her some comedic relief. Ikumelo, who is also one of the writers for “The Paper,” previously starred in “A League of Their Own,” “Brain in Gear,” “Black Ops,” “The Last Tree” and more.

Eric Rahill as Travis in Season 1 of “The Paper” (Peacock) Eric Rahill as Travis Eric Rahill, who’s also one of the writers on the show, plays Travis. Travis is actually one of the Softees employees, the toilet paper company that works on the other side of the office with The Toledo Truth Teller. He’s also put his hand in to volunteer as a reporter, though he might take his job too seriously or not serious enough at times. Rahill previously starred in “Friendship,” “Rap World,” “Let’s Start a Cult” and more.