‘The Paper’ Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere

Stop the presses, “The Paper” has been renewed for Season 2 a day ahead of its series premiere on Peacock, TheWrap has learned.

The Wednesday morning renewal news comes after Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore stopped by “Today” to promote Season 1 of their follow-up to “The Office.” All 10 episodes drop on Thursday.

The newspaper-set sitcom comes from co-showrunners Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, and also stars Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, Nate Jackson, Eric Rahill and Oscar Nunez.

Daniels and Koman also executive produce, alongside Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas.

Thanks to the early renewal news, this means Season 2 will be able to air this time next year on Peacock — and on Sky in the U.K. and Ireland. Plus, Daniels & Co. are already said to be working on the new episodes.

“The Paper” Season 1 premieres Thursday on Peacock.