The first trailer for NBC’s spinoff from “The Office,” “The Paper,” shows Domnhall Gleeson’s character Ned Sampson struggling to patch together a failing Midwest newspaper.

“Have you read this paper? How do you think it compares to any other paper?” Chelse Frei says as her character.

“It sucks,” Ned says without hesitation. “But we are going to make it better.”

The newsroom, which is the latest subject to be covered by the same film crew that documented the staffers at Dunder Mifflin Paper Co., is filled with nothing but lazy workers and untrained journalists whose highest level of skill is shown through a report about how much Ben Affleck tipped his driver. Let’s just say, Ned, the writer’s new editor-in-chief, has got his work printed out for him.

“My name is Ned Sampson, I am your new editor-in-chief,” Sampson tells the newsroom on his first day. “I hope it not too disruptive to have me come in and sort of shake everything up.

“Oh, no, no, no. Don’t be so self-defecating,” Sabrina Impacciatore’s character Esmeralda responds, leaving Ned in a confused state.

Though he’s lined up with writers and volunteers who have no idea what journalism means outside of text group chats and tweeting, Ned is motivated to make a change.

“Let’s show ’em how it’s done,” Ned says,

And at least they’ll have Oscar Nuñez, who reprises his role as Oscar Martinez … who isn’t at all excited about being filmed for a documentary again.

“Not again!” Oscar exclaims. “I’m not approving any of this. I will make this unusable — f—k! Use that!”

“The Paper,” which is co-created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, is executive produced by Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas. The series premieres on Peacock on Sept. 4. It will debut with four episodes, followed by two new episodes every Thursday through September 25 only on Peacock.

Check out the first look images below.