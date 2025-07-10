‘The Office’ Spinoff Series ‘The Paper’ Sets September Premiere Date at Peacock

“The Office” spinoff series “The Paper” has set a September premiere date at Peacock.

The new mockumentary series from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman will debut Sept. 4 on Peacock, the streamer announced Thursday. The first four episodes of “The Paper” will premiere on Sept. 4, with two new episodes dropping every Thursday through Sept. 25.

“The Paper” follows the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in “The Office” as they find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it, according to the official logline.

“The Office” fan-favorite Oscar Nuñez returns to the franchise in “The Paper,” joining series regulars Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key.

Guest stars for the show include Eric Rahill, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, Mo Welch, Allan Havey, Duane Shepard Sr., Nate Jackson and Nancy Lenehan.

“The Paper” was created by Daniels, who created “The Office, under his banner Deedle-Dee Productions, and Koman, who has written on “Nathan for You” and “SNL.” Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, “The Paper” is executive produced by Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille).

Daniels serves as a director on the show alongside Ken Kwapis, Yana Gorskaya, Paul Lieberstein, Tazbah Chavez, Jason Woliner, Jennifer Celotta, Matt Sohn, Dave Rogers and Jeff Blitz.

“The Office” launched in 2005 on NBC and ran for nine seasons leading up to the series finale in 2013. The cast of the beloved sitcom included Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer and B. J. Novak, among others.