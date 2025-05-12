‘The Office’ Spinoff ‘The Paper’ to Premiere in September, Headlining Peacock’s Bold 2025-26 Programming Slate

Peacock unveiled a bold programming slate ahead for the NBCUniversal-owned streamer, headlined by the September premiere of “The Office” spinoff “The Papers” from creators Greg Daniels and Michael Koman.

The comedy series, starring attendees Domhnall Gleeson (“About Time”), Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”) and Oscar Nunez (“The Office”), unveiled a first look as part of NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation on Monday. Set in the same universe as “The Office,” the show features the same documentary crew following the staff of a Toledo newspaper, The Truth Teller, and its eager publisher fighting to bring it back to life. An exact premiere date is yet to be revealed.

The show headlines a slate presentation for the streamer, which also boasted new unscripted releases and interactive features to come for their livestreams of NBA games starting this fall. The company also touted its streamer’s first-to-stream deal with Universal Pictures with upcoming releases like “Jurassic Word: Rebirth,” “Wicked for Good” and “MEGAN 2.0.”

A performance from Seth Meyers, celebrating “Ted” Season 2 kicked off the presentation with the help of stars from upcoming Peacock shows including Amy Poehler, reuniting with Mike Schur for the comedy “Dig,” Keke Palmer (“The Burbs”) and Elizabeth Banks (“The Miniature Wife.”

Tiffany Haddish also took the stage to promote the release of her new docuseries, “Tiffany Haddish Goes Off.” The six-part docuseries chronicles a trip between the comedian and a few friends to Africa, where they embark on a journey of self-dicovery and connection.

Look below for a look at Peacock’s full scripted slate

“Twisted Metal” Season 2

Following the revelations in the season one finale, John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) find themselves entering the deadly “Twisted Metal” tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso (Anthony Carrigan).

As they try to survive anonslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa with Will Arnett, Anthony Carrigan.

Executive Producers: Michael Jonathan Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Will Arnett and

Marc Forman, Jason Spire, Peter Principato. Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Hermen Hulst, Grant Dekernion, Anthony Mackie

Studio: Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

“Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy”

From 1972-1978, 33 young men were kidnapped, murdered and buried in a crawl space beneath their killer’s house. And no one was the wiser. Not for all those years. Why? He was charming and funny. Had a good, All-American job. Was a community leader. He even volunteered to entertain sick kids… while dressed as a clown. “Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy” peels back the twisted layers of Gacy’s life while weaving in heartrending stories of his victims; exploring the grief, guilt and trauma of their families and friends; and exposing the systemic failures, missed opportunities and societal prejudices that fueled his reign of terror.

Cast: Michael Chernus, Gabriel Luna, James Badge Dale, Michael Angarano, Chris Sullivan, Marin Ireland

Showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer: Patrick Macmanus

Executive Producers: Noah Oppenheim and Liz Cole for NBC News Studios, Ashley Michel Hoban, Ahmadu Garba, and Kelly Funke for Littleton Road Productions

Studio: UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group

“The Paper”

The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.

Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, Oscar Nuñez

Creators / Executive Producers / Writers: Greg Daniels and Michael Koman

Executive Producers: Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille)

Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

“All Her Fault”

In Chicago, Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook) arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She isn’t the nanny. She doesn’t have Milo. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.

Cast: Sarah Snook, Dakota Fanning, Jake Lacy, Michael Peña, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, Daniel

Monks, Jay Ellis, Thomas Cocquerel, Duke McCloud, Kartiah Vergara

Executive Producers: Megan Gallagher alongside Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame and Joanna Strevens for Carnival Films, Sarah Snook, Minkie Spiro, Christine Sacani and Jennifer Gabler Rawlings

Studio: Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group

“Ted: The Animated Series” (WT)

From Seth MacFarlane (“Family Guy,” “American Dad!”), following the success of “Ted,” Peacock has ordered a new animated series that picks up after the Ted films.

Cast: Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, Jessica Barth, Kyle Mooney, Liz Richman

Executive Producer/Writer/”Ted”: Seth MacFarlane

Executive Producers/Writers/Showrunners: Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh

Executive Producers: Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, Aimee Carlson (Fuzzy Door), Claudia Katz (Rough Draft)

Produced by: UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Fuzzy Door and MRC

“Ted” Season 2

In this comedic prequel series to the Ted films, it’s 1993, and Ted the bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with hisbest friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and Cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

Showrunner: Seth MacFarlane

Executive Producers: Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh, Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, Aimee Carlson

Studio: UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Fuzzy Door and MRC

“Bel-Air” Season 4 *Final Season*

Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Peacock’s drama series “Bel-Air” imagines the beloved sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Cast: Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar,Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, Simone Joy Jones

Showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer: Carla Banks Waddles

Executive Producers: Morgan Cooper, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy & Susan Borowitz

Produced By: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc

“The Good Daughter”

“The Good Daughter” is a suspenseful crime drama where sisters Charlotte (Meghann Fahy) and Samantha (Rose Byrne) Quinn have spent the last 28 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte is the first witness on the scene. Now a lawyer like her father, she’s forced to confront her own demons as the case twists through one shocking revelation after another. In the end, both she and Samantha find themselves wondering if the price of being the good daughter was worth it after all.

Cast: Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy, Brendan Gleeson, Harper Steele

Writer / Executive Producer: Karin Slaughter

Executive Producers: Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver for Made Up Stories, and Rose Byrne

Director / Executive Producer (all episodes): Steph Green

Produced By :Made Up Stories in partnership with global film and TV studio Fifth Season

“The Miniature Wife”

“The Miniature Wife,” based onthe short story written by Manuel Gonzales, is a high-concept marital comedy examining the power imbalances between spouses after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis.

Cast: Elizabeth Banks, Matthew Macfadyen, O-T Fagbenle, Zoe Lister-Jones, Sian Clifford, Sofia Rosinsky

Creators / Showrunners / Executive Producers: Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner

Executive Producers : Michael Aguilar, Elizabeth Banks, Matthew Macfadyen,

Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer for Media Res

Director (101-102, 107-108) / Executive Producer: Greg Mottola

Studio: Media Res

“Ponies”

Moscow, 1977. Two “Ponies” (“persons of no interest” in intelligence speak) work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. That is until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, and the pair become CIA operatives. Bea (Emilia Clarke) is an over-educated, Russian-speaking child of Soviet immigrants. Her cohort, Twila (Haley Lu Richardson), is a small-town girl who is as abrasive as she is fearless. Together, they work to uncover a vast Cold War conspiracy and solve the mystery that made them widows in the first place.

Cast: Emilia Clarke, Haley Lu Richardson, Adrian Lester, Artjom Gilz, Nicholas Podany, Petro Ninovskyi, Vic Michaelis

Co-Creator / Director / Co-Writer / Executive Producer: Susanna Fogel

Co-Creator / Co-Writer / Executive Producer / Showrunner: David Iserson

Executive Producer / Showrunner: Mike Daniels

Executive Producer: Emilia Clarke, Jessica Rhoades

Co-Executive Producers: Katherine Bridle, Alison Mo Massey, Jared Ian Goldman, Rosa Handelman

Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

“The Burbs”

Set in present-day suburbia, “The ‘Burbs” follows a young couple who have reluctantly relocated to the husband’s childhood home. Their world is upended when a new neighbor moves in across the street bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood.

Creator / Writer / Executive Producer: Celeste Hughey

Writer / Executive Producer: Rachel Shukert

Star / Executive Producer: Keke Palmer

Executive Producers: Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins and Aimee Carlson for Fuzzy Door

Executive Producers: Brian Grazer, Kristen Zolner and Natalie Berkus for Imagine Entertainment

Director / Executive Producer: Nzingha Stewart

Co-Executive Producers: Dana Olsen (The ‘Burbs)

Series Regulars: Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch, Kapil Talwakar

Studio: UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group

“The Copenhagen Test”

This espionage thriller series follows first generation-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu) who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything hesees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintaina performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.

Cast: Simu Liu, Melissa Barrera, Sinclair Daniel, Brian d’Arcy James, Mark O’Brien, Kathleen Chalfant

Creator / Co-showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer: Thomas Brandon

Co-showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer: Jennifer Yale

Executive Producers: James Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett for Atomic Monster, along with Simu Liu, Mark Winemaker, Jet Wilkinson

Studio: UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group

“The Five-Star Weekend”

Hollis Shaw (Jennifer Garner), a famed food influencer known for her delicious recipes, impeccable taste, and warm demeanor suffers a devastating loss. Unable to move forward, the death starts to expose the cracks in Hollis’s picture-perfect life — her strained marriage, her complicated relationship with her daughter, and her growing pursuit of validation from her followers. In an effort to overcome grief and find herself again, Hollis gets the idea to host a weekend away at her house on Nantucket with three friends from different stages in her life: her childhood, her twenties, thirties, and one surprise fifth star. Set against a luxurious and coastal backdrop, they will mature inways they could never imagine as boundaries are pushed and secrets are exposed.

Star / Executive Producer: Jennifer Garner

Creator / Writer / Executive Producer: Bekah Brunstetter

Writer / Executive Producer: Beth Schacter

Executive Producers: Sue Naegle and Ali Krug for Dinner Party Productions , Elin Hilderbrand

Studio: UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group

“M.I.A”

Running drugs is a family affair for Etta Tiger Jonze, but when the family business is threatened, Etta is thrust into a life she never expected, forcing her to use her wits to survive as she navigates Miami’s criminal underground.

Cast: Shannon Gisela, Brittany Adebumola, Dylan Jackson, Maurice Compte, Alberto Guerra, Danay Garcia, Cary Elwes, Gerardo Celasco, Marta Milans

Writer (EP 101) / Executive Producer: Bill Dubuque

Executive Producer / Showrunner: Karen Campbell

Director / Executive Producer: Alethea Jones

Studio: MRC

“Superfakes”

“Superfakes” is a crime drama series that follows a small-time Chinatown luxury counterfeit dealer who enters a dangerous black market underworld in order to fund a life of suburban respectability for her family.

Creator / Writer / Showrunner / Executive Producer: Alice Ju

Executive Producers: Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, Howard Klein and Olivia Gerke for 3 Arts,

Ronald Bronstein and Eli Bush

Studio: A24 and UCP, a Division of Universal Studio Group

“Crystal Lake”

This expanded prequel to the Friday the 13th horror franchise is set to explore the events leading up to the original movie, focusing on Pamela Voorhees and Jason Voorhees

Cast: Linda Cardellini

Creator / Writer / Showrunner / Executive Producer: Brad Caleb Kane

Executive Producers: A24, Brad Caleb Kane, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Robert M. Barsamian,

Robert P. Barsamian and Stuart Manashil

Studio: A24

“The Day of the Jackal” (Season 2)

The critically acclaimed series that broke domestic and international viewership records returns,

following the unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne), who makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee.

Cast (S1): Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch, Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, Richard Dormer,

Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O’Neill, Sule Rimi

Executive Producers(S1): Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant (Carnival Films), Sam Hoyle (Sky

Studios), Sue Naegle, Ronan Bennett, Brian Kirk, Eddie Redmayne

Studio:Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, with subsidiary Carnival Films

“Dig”

From Emmy Award-winning executive producer Mike Schur (“A Man on the Inside,” “The Good Place,” “Parks and Recreation) and Emmy Award-winning actor and executive producer Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation,” “Inside Out 2”). An adaptation of Kate Myers’ bestseller “Excavations,” “Dig” centers on four women working at an archeological dig in Greece who are

at wildly different crossroads in their lives. When the team uncovers a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the center of a high-stakes in

ternational conspiracy. Schur and Poehler will co-write and executive produce the series, with Poehler set to star. The new comedy marks the first collaboration between the pair since Parks and Recreation, which aired its series finale in 2015.

Writer / Executive Producer / Star: Amy Poehler for Paper Kite

Writer / Executive Producer: Mike Schur for Fremulon, J.J. Philbin

Executive Producers: Morgan Sackett, Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts,

Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue, Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite

Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group