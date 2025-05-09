‘Ted’ Animated Series From Seth MacFarlane Set at Peacock With Mark Wahlberg Co-Starring

Peacock has given a series order to “Ted: The Animated Series,” the working title for an animated spinoff of the 2012 and 2015 live-action comedy film franchise created and directed by Seth MacFarlane, who starred with Mark Wahlberg.

The order further expands the franchise following the success of “Ted,” Peacock’s live-action prequel series.

MacFarlane of course will voice Ted, the foul-mouthed, magical talking teddy bear at the center of the story, with Wahlberg providing the voice of Ted’s human companion, John Bennett.

Also returning from the original films are Amanda Seyfried as John’s girlfriend, Sam Jackson, and Jessica Barth as Ted’s wife, Tami-Lynn.

Joining them are Kyle Mooney (“Y2K,” “Saturday Night Live”) as the voice of “Apollo,” most likely Ted and Tami-Lynn’s adopted son from “Ted 2,” and Liz Richman (“Little America”), who plays “Polly” on Peacock’s “Ted” live-action series and will voice “Ruth” for the cartoon.

The show comes from UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group), Fuzzy Door and MRC.

MacFarlane co-wrote and directed “Ted” (2012) and “Ted 2” (2015), and created, directed and serves as an executive producer on the Peacock live-action series. The “Family Guy,” “The Orville” and “American Dad!” creator will executive produce all episodes of the animated series, alongside fellow executive producers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh.

Premiering in January 2024, the live-action “Ted” series was Peacock’s most-watched original title at the time and the No. 1 original streaming comedy in the U.S. for more than two consecutive months, according to Nielsen. It was similarly successful in the U.K., where it had the biggest launch for an American comedy in more than 20 years.

Other milestones include: Fox8 Australia’s No. 1 international series premiere on the channel in the past two years and the biggest U.S. comedy launch on streaming service Binge; the No. 1 series on Canada’s Showcase and the No. 1 ranked streaming show on StackTV during its run.

“Ted” was renewed for a second season in May 2024. Production on the season wrapped in January.