Peacock is staying on track with “Twisted Metal.”

The streaming platform picked up the Anthony Mackie-led video game adaptation for Season 2, the star and executive producer announced Thursday at The Game Awards, hosted at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

“I have to give a Sweet Tooth-sized thank you to our incredible fans — I read every comment and was so blown away by everyone’s love, support and rabid enthusiasm for a paper bag,” showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith said in a statement. “We are beyond thankful we get to continue the story of John Doe, Quiet and Sweet Tooth as they face off against familiar faces and new grim foes in the long-awaited Twisted Metal tournament. The mixtape is made, and I’m thrilled to get back on the road with our stellar cast and crew.”

The half-hour action comedy series premiered on July 27 and ranks as one of Peacock’s top three original series, according to the streamer. Based on the classic PlayStation game series, “Twisted Metal” is based on an original take

by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (“Deadpool,” “Zombieland”) and written by Smith.

The first season followed John Doe (Mackie), an outsider offered the chance for a better life, after he successfully delivers a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Along with Mackie, the series stars Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa, Will Arnett and Thomas Haden Church.

“Twisted Metal” comes from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. It’s executive produced by Rees, Wernick, Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions and Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios.