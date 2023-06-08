"Twisted Metal," Peacock's upcoming live-action adaptation of the hit PlayStation video game franchise, unveiled its first look images at Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz and the rest of its cast.
The high-octane comedy series will premiere all 10 of its episodes exclusively on the streamer July 27.
Based on an original story by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick ("Deadpool," "Zombieland") and written by showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith ("Cobra Kai"), "Twisted Metal" centers on John Doe, a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life -- but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of an axe-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all-too familiar ice cream truck.
"Twisted Metal" stars Anthony Mackie ("The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"), Stephanie Beatriz ("Encanto," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), Thomas Haden Church ("Sideways," "Divorce," "Spider-Man: No Way Home"), Will Arnett ("Lego Masters," "Murderville") and Joe Seanoa ("AEW"). Guest stars include Neve Campbell, Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans and Lou Beatty Jr.
The series is directed by Kitao Sakurai, executive produced by Reese, Wernick, Smith, Mackie, Arnett, Marc Forman ("Electric Avenue"), Jason Spire ("Inspire Entertainment"), Peter Principato ("Artists First"), PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan and PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst. Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television produce.
Check out the first "Twisted Metal" photos below.