NAACP Image Awards 2025: Keke Palmer Named Entertainer of the Year, ‘Six Triple Eight’ Wins Best Feature

Keke Palmer won the top prize at Saturday’s NAACP Image Awards, scoring the Entertainer of the Year prize. The “One of Them Days” actress expressed surprise at the win, admitting in her acceptance speech that she thought Cynthia Erivo would take the award.

Tyler Perry’s Netflix WWII film “The Six Triple Eight” won Best Feature, while Kerry Washington won Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for the same movie and Martin Lawrence took the Best Actor prize for “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

On the TV side, Queen Latifah won Best Actress in a Drama Series for “The Equalizer” while Michael Rainey Jr. won Best Actor for “Power Book II: Ghost.”

See the complete list of winners from the final night of the NAACP Image Awards below, and see previous winners from this year’s week-long ceremony here and here.

Entertainer of the Year

Keke Palmer

Motion Picture

Outstanding Motion Picture

“The Six Triple Eight” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Kerry Washington — “The Six Triple Eight” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Martin Lawrence — “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” (Sony Pictures)

TV and Streaming

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Queen Latifah — “The Equalizer” (CBS)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Rainey Jr. — “Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Damon Wayans — “Poppa’s House” (CBS)

Recording

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar (pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“Wicked: The Soundtrack” (Republic Records)

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“Residuals” — Chris Brown (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)