Beyoncé and Daughter Blue Ivy Among Winners on Night 2 of NAACP Image Awards

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter were among the top winners on the second and final night of the NAACP Image Awards pre-awards show, which crowned 26 non-televised categories on Wednesday evening. The two-night virtual event aired exclusively on NAACP Image Awards YouTube channel.

Beyoncé collected two awards for outstanding female artist and outstanding album for Cowboy Carter, which recently was named Album of the Year at the Grammys. Her 13-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, won an Image Award for her voice-over performance in her film debut in the animated film, Mufasa: The Lion King, where she played Princess Kiara.

Other notable winners included newly minted Grammy winner Doechii, who was named outstanding new artist, and Super Bowl halftime performer Kendrick Lamar, who won outstanding hip-hop/rap song for “Not Like Us.” Chris Brown took home multiple Image Awards, including outstanding male artist and outstanding international song for “Hmmm” featuring Davido.

Oscar-nominated movies were also well-represented with trophies. “Emilia Pérez” won outstanding international motion picture, “Wicked’s” Paul Tazewell was honored with outstanding costume design and “Nickel Boys” was recognized for outstanding cinematography. Netflix’s “The Six Triple Eight” scored two awards for outstanding breakthrough performance (Ebony Obsidian) and outstanding ensemble.

The first round of winners, which were revealed Tuesday night, included Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Ayo Edebiri, Keke Palmer and Marlon Wayans.

The 56th NAACP Image Awards will air live Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8 pm. ET/PT on BET and CBS.

The full nominees for the NAACP Image Awards can be viewed here. The complete list of second night winners are:

Outstanding New Artist

Doechii (Capitol Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding Male Artist

Chris Brown (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment LLC)

Outstanding International Song

“Hmmm” – Chris Brown feat. Davido (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Outstanding Jazz Album

“Portrait” – Samara Joy (Verve Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“Working For Me” – Tamela Mann (Tillymann Music Group)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

“Live Breathe Fight” – Tamela Mann (Tillymann Music Group)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Adam Blackstone & Fantasia – “Summertime” (BASSic Black Entertainment Records/Anderson Music Group/EMPIRE)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Wizkid feat. Brent Faiyaz – “Piece of My Heart” (RCA Records/Sony Music International/Starboy Entertainment)

Outstanding Original Score for Television/Film

“Star Wars: The Acolyte (Original Soundtrack)” – (Walt Disney Records)

Outstanding Song – Hip-Hop/Rap Song

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar (pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records)

Outstanding Album

“Cowboy Carter” – Beyoncé (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment LLC)

Outstanding Podcast – Limited Series/Short Form

“Stranded” (Broadway Video and Audible)

Outstanding Podcast – News and Information

“Native Land Pod” (iHeartPodcasts, Reasoned Choice Media)

Outstanding Podcast – Lifestyle/Self-Help

“We Don’t Always Agree with Ryan & Sterling” (ABF Creative & Indian Meadows Production)

Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Motion Picture)

“Wicked” – Paul Tazewell (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Hair Styling (Television or Motion Picture)

“Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” – Lawrence Davis (Peacock)

Outstanding Make-up (Television or Motion Picture)

“Shirley” – Debi Young (Netflix)

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble

“Rebel Ridge” – Keith Woulard, Nico Woulard (Netflix)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture)

Blue Ivy Carter – “Mufasa: The Lion King” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Dawn Porter – “Luther: Never Too Much” (Sony Music Entertainment/Sony Music Publishing/CNN Films)

Outstanding Cinematography in a Motion Picture

Jomo Fray – “Nickel Boys” (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Malcolm Washington – “The Piano Lesson” (Netflix)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Ebony Obsidian – “The Six Triple Eight” (Netflix)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“The Six Triple Eight” (Netflix)