Samuel L. Jackson, Ayo Edebiri, Taraji P. Henson Among Winners on First Night of NAACP Image Awards

The NAACP Image Awards inaugurated night one of its pre-awards show, announcing the first round of winners in 31 non-televised award categories. The show aired exclusively on NAACP Image Awards YouTube Channel. The 56th NAACP Image Awards will air live on February 22 on BET and CBS.

Winners for the pre-awards show included Taraji P. Henson and Samuel L. Jackson, who won for outstanding supporting actress and supporting actor in a Limited TV (Series, Special, Movie) for Peacock’s “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.”

Henson also was another award in the category of Outstanding Literary Work – Children for writing “You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What!): A Lil TJ Book.”

Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri (“TheBear”) also won an Image Award in the category of Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television), while Keke Palmer (NBC’s “Password”) was awarded for Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show and Marlon Wayans scored the prize for Outstanding Guest Performance for Peacock’s “Bel-Air.”

Netflix’s “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was” won the award for Outstanding Variety (Series or Special) and YouTube TV’s “Gracie’s Corner” took the Image Award for Outstanding Children’s Program.

The full nominees for the NAACP Image Awards can be viewed here. The complete list of night one winners are:

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Gracie’s Corner” – YouTube TV

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

Leah Sava Jeffries – “Percy Jackson and the Olympics” (Disney+)

Outstanding Animated Series

“Gracie’s Corner” – YouTube TV

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Cree Summer – “Rugrats” (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“One of Us Knows: A Thriller” – Alyssa Cole (William Morrow – HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

“Love & Whiskey: The Remarkable True Story of Jack Daniel, His Master Distiller Nearest Green, and the Improbable Rise of Uncle Nearest” – Fawn Weaver (Melcher Media Inc.)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Sarai Johnson – “Grown Women” (Harper – HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

“Medgar and Myrlie: Medgar Evers and the Love Story That Awakened America” – Joy-Ann Reid (Mariner Books – HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Wash Day: Passing on the Legacy, Rituals, and Love of Natural Hair” – Tomesha Faxio (Clarkson Potter – Crown Publishing Group)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“This Is the Honey: An Anthology of Contemporary Black Poets” – Kwame Alexander (Little, Brown and Company – Hachette Book Group)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What!): A Lil TJ Book” – Taraji P. Henson, Paul Kellam (Zonderkidz – HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Brushed Between Cultures: A YA Coming of Age Novel Set in Brooklyn, New York” – Samarra St. Hilaire (Self-Published)

Outstanding Literary Work – Graphic Novel

“Punk Rock Karaoke” – Bianca Xunise

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

“Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was” (Netflix)

Outstanding Guest Performance

Marlon Wayans – “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Crystal Jenkins – “No Good Deed – Letters of Intent” Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Ben Watkins – Cross “Hero Complex” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Thembi L. Banks – “Young. Wild. Free.” (BET+)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear” (FX/Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special, Movie)

Taraji P. Henson – “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” (Peacock)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special, Movie)

Samuel L. Jackson – “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” (Peacock)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Tina Mabry – “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Tiffany Johnson – “How to Die Alone – ‘Trust No One’” (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Rapman – “Supacell – ‘Supacell’” (Netflix)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

“The Reidout” – MSNBC

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Keke Palmer – “Password” (NBC)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition Services/Game Show

“Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)

Outstanding ShortForm Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction/Documentary

“The Prince of Death Row Records” (YouTube TV)

Outstanding Short Form Documentary (Film)

“How to Sue the Klan”

Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)

“Superman Doesn’t Steal”

Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

“Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz “Jackie Robinson” (Exhibit Treal Studios)