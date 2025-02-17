Kamala Harris to Receive Chairman’s Award at 2025 NAACP Image Awards

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is set to receive the Chairman’s Award at this weekend’s 56th NAACP Image Awards.

The award goes to individuals who “excel in public service and leverage their unique platforms to ignite and drive meaningful change,” per the NAACP. Past honorees include Samuel L. Jackson, Tyler Perry, Amanda Gorman, Danny Glover, Maxine Waters, Ruby Dee and President Barack Obama when he was still a senator.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is more than a leader — she is a force of change, driven by an unwavering passion to shape a brighter, more equitable future. It is with great honor that we present her with the Chairman’s Award at this year’s NAACP Image Awards, celebrating her relentless dedication to justice, equality, and the betterment of our society,” NAACP National Board of Directors chair Leon W. Russell said in a Monday statement. “Her legacy is built on courage, compassion, and a profound commitment to uplifting those who need it most. Her tireless advocacy for the most vulnerable among us has made her a beacon of hope and progress.”

“Vice President Harris embodies the power, grace, and unyielding courage that Black women have long brought to the heart of the United States,” NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson added. “With bold determination, Vice President Harris fights for justice, amplifies the voices of the marginalized, and stands as a beacon of hope. She embodies the resilience and brilliance of Black women, uplifting their legacy as the driving force behind change in this country. VP Harris reminds us all that when Black women lead, the entire nation rises.”

“Vice President Harris is deeply deserving of the NAACP Chairman’s Award for both her historic accomplishments and her incredible legacy of service to America and our community,” BET Media Group president and CEO Scott Mills agreed. “It is a privilege to join the NAACP in recognizing Vice President Harris. Her unwavering commitment to justice, equity and progress has inspired millions, and her journey is a powerful testament to that which can be achieved through resilience, strength and brilliance.”

The 2025 NAACP Image Awards air Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and BET.