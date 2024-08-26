Emilia Clarke Espionage Thriller ‘Ponies’ Gets Straight-to-Series Order at Peacock

The series comes from Susanna Fogel, David Iserson and Jessica Rhoades as well as Universal Television

Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Emilia Clarke will star in and serve as an executive producer for “Ponies,” a new espionage thriller coming to Peacock.

The series comes from Emmy Award-nominated director Susanna Fogel (“The Flight Attendant,” “The Spy Who Dumped Me”), who will serve as executive producer, director and co-writer alongside Emmy Award-nominated executive producer David Iserson (“Mr. Robot,” “New Girl”). Iserson will serve as co-writer and showrunner. Additionally, PGA Award winner Jessica Rhoades (“Black Mirror,” “Dirty John”) will executive produce via her Pacesetter Productions.

The upcoming series will be set in Moscow in 1977. During this time, two PONIES — “persons of no interest” in intelligence speak — are working anonymously in the American Embassy. That changes when their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, causing the two to become CIA operatives. Together, they find themselves in the middle of a vast Cold War conspiracy as they try to solve the mystery that made them widows in the first place. 

In the series, Clarke stars as Bea, an over-educated, Russian-speaking child of Soviet immigrants. Her cohort, who has not yet been cast, is Twila, a small-town girl who is as abrasive as she is fearless.

Clarke is best known for starring as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s mega-hit “Game of Thrones.” During her time on the series, Clarke was nominated for four Emmys and three Critics Choice awards. The actor has also starred in the Sundance Award-winning movie “The Pod Generation” and Marvel’s limited series “Secret Invasion,” starring Samuel L. Jackson and Olivia Colman. She’s also starred in Ron Howard’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” Paul Feig’s “Last Christmas,” the adaptation of Jojo Moyes’ “Me Before You” and “Terminator: Genisys” Clarke is currently in production on the Amazon limited series “Criminal,” also starring Charlie Hunnam and Adria Arjona. 

In addition to Clarke, Fogel, Iserson and Rhoades, “Ponies” will be executive produced by Alison Mo Massey, the executive vice president of Pacesetter Productions, and Katherine Bridle. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. 

The Pod Generation
Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

