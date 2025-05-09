Tiffany Haddish Docuseries, Nelly and Ashanti Show Lead Peacock’s 2025-26 Unscripted Slate

Peacock will give viewers an inside look into Tiffany Haddish’s real-life girls trip, as well as Nelly and Ashanti’s love story as part of their new unscripted series for the rest of 2025 and early 2026.

“Tiffany Haddish Goes Off,” which is set to premiere fall 2025, will follow the comedian as she travels with her three closest childhood girlfriends on a 4-week-long girls trip to Africa, leading to moments of bonding and growth, as well as the opportunity for romance.

Before Haddish takes the spotlight, Peacock will debut “Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together” in June 2025. The new series will follow the beloved couple as they reignite their love, navigate the ups and downs of newlywed life and the challenges of parenthood while juggling their thriving careers, per the official logline.

Additionally, Peacock revealed several new series that will debut in 2025, including a Universal theme park docuseries, two true-crime docuseries and a third season of “House of Villains,” coming in early 2026 alongside a new season of “The Traitors.”

“Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks” will explore the legacy of Universal’s film and theme park history, as well as provide a behind-the-scenes countdown to the opening of its groundbreaking new theme park, Universal Epic Universe. The three-part docuseries premieres July 24.

Also premiering this summer are two crime docuseries: “Gilgo Beach Killer: The House of Secrets,” a series produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson that goes into the home of the alleged Gilgo Beach killer for the first time, as well as “The Idaho Student Murders,” which spotlights the pre-trial case against Bryan Kohberger, a young criminology student accused of brutally stabbing to death four University of Idaho coeds. “Gilgo Beach Killer: The House of Secrets” debuts its three episodes beginning in June while the feature documentary “The Idaho Student Murders” premieres sometime this summer.

The newly unveiled unscripted series will debut alongside previously announced “Love Island USA” Season 7, which premieres June 3, “Love Island: Beyond The Villa,” which premieres later this summer before “Love Island Games” debuts in the fall. Rounding out the reality dating series is “Married at First Sight,” which will debut in late 2025.