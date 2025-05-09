‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10’ Tournament Bracket Rules Explained

Start your engines, because the biggest race in “Drag Race” herstory is already underway. Friday marked the premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10, with 18 past contestants battling it out in Ru’s first-ever Tournament of All Stars.

The Emmy-winning reality TV franchise has been known to switch up its format in order to keep things fresh, but the AS10 twist is easily the biggest change since Season 1 of the main show debuted back in 2009.

Not only have the 18 contestants been split into three groups of six, but there’s also a brand-new voting system in play that makes social strategy nearly as important as charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to keep up with “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10,” which drops two new episodes every Friday at 3 a.m. ET:

Aja, Bosco, DeJa Skye, Irene the Alien, Olivia Lux and Phoenix

(Eps. 1-3)

Jorgeous, Kerri Colby, Lydia B Kollins, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Nicole Paige Brooks and Tina Burner

(Eps. 4-6)

Acid Betty, Alyssa Hunter, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Daya Betty, Denali and Ginger Minj

(Eps. 7-9)

The cast of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 (Paramount+)

Each group will get three episodes for those queens to earn as many points as possible. Every episode will feature two maxi challenge winners (earning two points each), who will then lip sync for a third extra point. However, the remaining four queens will each then get their own MVQ point to give to any of their fellow five competitors — meaning there are nine points up for grabs per episode and 27 per bracket.

After the first nine episodes have aired, the three queens from each bracket with the highest number of points will advance to the semi-finals. From there, RuPaul will narrow the Top 9 queens down to her chosen finalists, who will then lip sync in a smackdown for the crown and $200,000.

Plus, this is “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” so you never know when another twist might get thrown into the mix…

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 drops two new episodes every Friday, paired with new episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked” each week on Paramount+.