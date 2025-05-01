Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Chappell Roan to Guest Judge ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10’

The cast of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 was already stacked — but the new list of guest judges is downright star-studded.

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Chappell Roan, Colman Domingo, Kate Beckinsale, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Adam Shankman, Mayan Lopez, Devery Jacobs and Susanne Bartsch will all be getting a front row seat for the Tournament of All Stars, with season premiere guest judge Ice Spice.

Plus, frequent judges Jamal Sims and Law Roach will also be back alongside series regulars Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Ts Madison and, of course, RuPaul herself.

Paramount+ dropped an extra special sneak peek at AS10 on Thursday, complete with the guest judges in action. “It’s good to see us, isn’t it?” Erivo asks from the judges’ panel, while Grande finishes the “Wicked” quote: “No need to respond. That was rhetorical.”

This will mark the third appearances for Grande (Seasons 7, 15) and Shankman (Season 16, All Stars 8), as well as the second stops for Erivo (Season 13), Gellar (Season 16), Lopes (Season 16) and Bartsch (All Stars 4).

Elsewhere, the 18 queens who will be broken into three groups of six for the competition are Acid Betty, Aja, Alyssa Hunter, Bosco, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Daya Betty, DeJa Skye, Denali, Ginger Minj, Irene the Alien, Jorgeous, Kerri Colby, Lydia B Kollins, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Nicole Paige Brooks, Olivia Lux, Phoenix, and Tina Burner.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 premieres with two new episodes Friday, May 9, on Paramount+, paired with new episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked.”