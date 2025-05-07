‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10’: Pink Bracket Queens Tease Upcoming Quarter Quell

Get ready to be tickled pink when “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” returns for Season 10 this week.

Ahead of Friday’s premiere of RuPaul’s first-ever Tournament of All Stars, the six queens from the second batch of episodes — Jorgeous, Kerri Colby, Lydia B Kollins, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Nicole Paige Brooks and Tina Burner (aka the Pink Bracket) — opened up about what drove them back to the Paramount+ series.

“I am always changing and always growing. Seeing what I did on ‘All Stars 9,’ I was kind of gagged by how well I did. I was like, girl, let me come back and actually fight for my spot,” Season 14 star Jorgeous told TheWrap. “Yes, bitch, again. RuPaul loves me! Watching myself grow has been so cute for me to watch.”

“The first time around, you’re doing it because you love drag and it’s your art form. But the second time around, you want to make good TV, too,” she added. “You know your character, you know what you got to do.”

“The second time around is definitely different, too, because we all have a rapport outside of ‘Drag Race’ — we tour together, we work together, we hang out,” Season 15 finalist Mistress agreed. “Different people play different ways, that’s what makes it interesting. Some people are the same on and off camera; some of us as drag queens have different personas. For me, I see Mistress as a character, so I disassociate myself from the shenanigans.”

“It’s so cocky, but I don’t feel like I made any mistakes the first time I was on because my run was so good. It’s cheesy to say, but anyone would have been fun as a winner. I think my mindset this time is the same: just go in and have fun,” she continued. “Every day I just want to wake up and make sure the girls are having a good time, make sure I’m having a good time, and the rest will all fall into place where it needs to be.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10, Pink Bracket (Paramount+)

“I feel like it’s giving double digits, double risk, double reward. It’s so much more fun and I do like the massive scale of this season. If more is what you want, we are here to satisfy you,” Kerri teased. “It’s very hard for me to watch Season 14 back. Being a trans diva, I didn’t see myself the first time — I saw an ingredient, a piece, a fraction of myself. But that’s not who I want to be remembered as, and I’m really glad to establish things the way I want now.”

Meanwhile, their competitor Lydia had the unique perspective of having to prepare for “All Stars 10” while her original season — Season 17 — was still airing.

“I didn’t think I would be on ‘All Stars,’ let alone planning for it, so I had no idea what to expect. I was just going in for fun … It’s very much like the Quarter Quell. There’s people from every season. I just went in completely blind,” she shared. “I didn’t tell any of the Season 17 girls before coming, they thought I died. I was home for like two weeks. I missed the free food and the free housing.”

“It’s never too late to step your p—y up,” Season 13’s Tina said of her motivation to return. “Hard work and determination pays off. I also wanted to push myself. All Stars is the best of the best. Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks?”

“I love drag and being a part of this show from the beginning has changed my life,” Season 2 star NPB echoed. “I’m honored to be able to come back and show my drag to the world again.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 premieres with two new episodes Friday, May 9, on Paramount+, paired with new episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked” each week.