Wouldn’t it be great if there really were secret societies holding ancient knowledge and the power to save the world? Maybe, maybe not, but if they had members played by Keegan-Michael Key, Ken Jeong and Debi Mazer, it’s a good bet we’d be fine either way. Luckily that’s the case in “The Pentaverate,” an upcoming Netflix series created by Mike Myers about a centuries-old organization (The Pentaverate) that ostensibly exists to save the world. But, based on the first trailer, appears to not be that great at it.

Watch the trailer above now.

Per the logline: “What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!”

Premiering May 5 on Netflix, “The Pentaverate” features Myers playing eight roles (which is a lot, even for him), including the oldest living member of the society and the journalist trying to track the group down. He’s joined by some pretty great co-stars, including Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Lydia West and Jennifer Saunders, with voice over narration provide by the great Jeremy Irons.

The six-episode series is executive produced by Myers and directed by Tim Kirby, who also executive produces. Other executive producers include John Lyons, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns for Jax Media; and Jason Weinberg. And if you want to know more, check out the official site here.