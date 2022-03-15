Disney+ and Marvel Studios have released the first trailer for “Ms. Marvel,” the next original series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and our first introduction to the MCU’s newest superhero, Kamala Khan.

The new series, which Disney+ revealed will start streaming on June 8, introduces Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home — that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.

The new series not only introduces Khan but sets up the “Captain Marvel” feature film sequel “The Marvels,” in which Vellani will co-star opposite Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau from “WandaVision.”

“Ms. Marvel” will be next in line to debut after the Oscar Isaac-fronted MCU series “Moon Knight,” which premieres March 30 on Disney+, with new episodes rolling out weekly. Later this year, other new Marvel series coming to Disney+ include “She-Hulk” and the limited series “Secret Invasion,” which stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

Watch the “Ms. Marvel” trailer above and check out the show’s official poster below. The cast for the series also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.