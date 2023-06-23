‘The Perfect Find’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who?

Based on Tia Williams’ 2016 novel, Netflix’s “The Perfect Find” tells a story of fashion, found family and new love. In the film, Jenna Jones (Gabrielle Union) writes a new chapter for herself at the age of 40 after a bad breakup and a public firing. Meeting Eric Combs (Keith Powers) brings her to question the true idea of a soulmate, which she wasn’t expecting to find in a man almost 20 years her junior.
The creative juices flow as Jenna and Eric bond over their project for Darzine, the fashion magazine owned by Eric’s mother and Jenna’s boss Darcy Hale (Gina Torres), a formidable woman with great hustle and ambition. Many iconic celebrities pop up here and there throughout the film, and author Tia Williams even has a cameo.
Here are the cast and characters of “The Perfect Find:”
Jenna Jones (Gabrielle Union)
Jenna Jones, a 40-year-old fashion journalist, has had a bit of a rough go lately. After dating her previous long-term partner Brian for over 10 years, she realized she wasn’t getting what she wanted, which was a family — so she broke up with him. She had a bit of a breakdown at her job which led to her being fired, so she's looking for a way back into the world she loves. Darcy Hale (Gina Torres), her longtime nemesis, accepted her request for a meeting, and after begging for a position at Darzine, Jenna landed a new job in her old stomping ground. Things get complicated when she feels a spark with a younger guy, who she learns the next day is her coworker and Darcy’s son Eric (Keith Powers).
Gabrielle Union is known for movies like “Bring It On” (2000), “10 Things I Hate About You” (1999), “Bad Boys II” (2003) and “Deliver Us from Eva” (2003). More recently, she has played Eva in “Truth Be Told” on Apple TV+, Inez French in “The Inspection” (2022) and Sydney Burnett in “L.A.’s Finest.”
Eric Combs (Keith Powers)
Eric recently graduated college, with a master's in film from the University of Southern California. He joined Darzine to get some experience as a cinematographer, but he didn’t realize who Jenna was before he kissed her at a party.
Keith Powers is known for playing Major Greenwood in “The Tomorrow War” (2021), Patrick in “Before I Fall” (2017), Tyree in “Straight Outta Compton” (2015) and Theo in “Faking It.” He also portrayed Ugly in “Door Mouse” (2022), “Jordan Wilder in “Famous in Love” and Todd Archer in “What/If.”
Darcy Hale (Gina Torres)
Darcy Hale founded Darzine (known as Stylezine in Williams’ book), and she will do anything she can to protect her precious publication. Jenna and Darcy go way back, through various job positions and a man or two. Now Darcy has hired Jenna to improve the traffic and site metrics for Darzine. Darcy will also do anything to protect her son Eric Combs, whose father died tragically when Eric was younger.
Gina Torres is known for portraying Tommy Vega in “9-1-1: Lone Star,” Jessica Pearson in “Suits,” Cas in “The Matrix Reloaded” (2003) and Zoë in “Serenity” (2005).
Elodie (La La Anthony)
Elodie is one of Jenna’s best friends who supports Jenna’s comeback and search for a new man. Elodie herself is not tied down, so she has her eyes out for all kinds of matches.
La La Anthony is known for playing Lakeisha Grant in “Power,” Delina Michaels in “Unforgettable,” Sonia in “Think Like a Man” (2012) and “Think Like a Man Too” (2014) as well as Flo DeVoe in “The New Edition Story” (2017).
Billie (Aisha Hinds)
Billie is Jenna’s other best friend. She is married and has a daughter Mae Mae, so she also understands Jenna’s desire to have children and a family. It’s Billie who tries to set Jenna up with an older guy. Aisha Hinds is known for playing Detective Collero in “The Next Three Days,” (2010), Colonel Diane Foster in “Godzilla: King of Monsters” (2019), Anna in “Assault on Precinct 13” (2005) and Nancy Hart in “Mr. Brooks” (2007).
Monica (Janet Hubert)
In a way, Jenna’s mother Monica spurs Jenna's whole new romance and job when she kicks Jenna out of her house because Jenna’s father is afraid to pull any moves on his wife. Janet Hubert played the protective mom on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alongside Will Smith. She has also recently featured in the “Fresh Prince” reunion, “Pose” and “Love Life.”
Jinx and Terry (Lina Green and Erica Jaye Green)
Twins Jinx and Terry work at Darzine, wearing multiple hats while also managing the reception desk at HQ. Lina has appeared as Storme in “The Book of Queer,” “Jack and Jill” (2016) an episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Sexless.” Erica has appeared in “Jack and Jill” as well as the same episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” with her twin sister. She also most recently appeared as Ericka Connor in “Complicated.”
Brian (D.B. Woodside)
Brian isn’t too far from Jenna, since they run in similar social circles. He went into real estate development and stayed in New York. David Bryan Woodside is known for his television roles as singer Melvin Franklin in “The Temptations,” Principal Robin Wood in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” President Wayne Palmer in “24,” Dr. Joe Prestridge in “Parenthood,” Malcolm in “Single Ladies,” Amenadiel in “Lucifer” and Erik Monks in “The Night Agent.”
Tim (Sterling Brim)
Tim is Eric’s best childhood friend. His shellfish allergy puts him in some tricky situations, but he is always there for Eric. Sterling Brim appeared in 2001’s “Hardball” and produced “Ridiculousness.”