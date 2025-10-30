Netflix’s Latest Documentary Lights a Spark, Stays Atop Streaming Chart

Nonfiction storytelling is not a new concept for Netflix. The streamer has had big hits in the past with documentaries and series that cover a wide variety of topics, including “Tiger King,” “The Last Dance,” “FYRE,” “Our Planet,” and “Katrina: Come Hell and High Water.” And that list doesn’t even include any of its flavor-of-the-week true crime docs.

Yet this week’s chart-topper, “The Perfect Neighbor,” stands out from the pack and is very different from the typical Netflix true-crime fare. It’s the rare documentary to top the Samba TV Wrap report streaming chart, which it has now done two weeks in a row. It’s also a critically acclaimed, award-winning film that offers an unflinching look at how we treat our neighbors in this country at this moment. It’s no wonder the film is generating Oscar buzz.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

“The Perfect Neighbor” helped Netflix secure the top spot for the ninth week in a row, and this week it comes ahead of another Netflix film that is also the product of an award-winning director. “A House of Dynamite,” in second this week, is helmed by Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow. In just the first three days the movie was available on streaming, 1.9 million U.S. households watched the political thriller, possibly setting it up to top next week’s chart.

That’s followed by “Tulsa King” in third. The Paramount+ crime drama has been a big hit from the start, and has been firmly lodged near the top of the chart throughout its third season.

There are a few returning hits for Netflix up next. First is the political drama “The Diplomat,” which moves up one spot after giving viewers a full week to dive into season three.

Next, despite the title, it’s clear that viewers wanted a second season of “Nobody Wants This.” The romantic comedy debuts in fifth this week after 1.1 million U.S. households watched the first episode over its premiere weekend. That nearly matches the 1.2 million U.S. households that watched the first episode of season one back in September 2024.

In sixth is “Weapons,” a supernatural horror movie that hit HBO Max just in time for spooky season.

“Love Is Blind” rages on for Netflix in seventh place this week ahead of its reunion airing, followed by “Monster: The Ed Gein Story,” which slides from third to eighth in its fourth week on the chart.

Proving our earlier point that Netflix is no stranger to pumping out true-crime content, “Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia,” a new docu-series, debuts in ninth.

Last, but never least in our hearts, comes “KPop Demon Hunters.” That’s 17 weeks in a row on the chart for the unstoppable animated action movie, which will hit theaters (for a second time) this Halloween weekend.