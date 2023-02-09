‘The Peripheral’ Scores Season 2 Renewal at Prime Video

“The Peripheral,” the sci-fi drama starring Chloë Grace Moretz, has been renewed for a second season at Prime Video.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by William Gibson, the series hails from “Westworld” creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan’s Kilter Films banner, which is under an overall deal at Amazon Studios.

“We are thrilled to continue the journey into Season Two and delve deeper into the incredible world that Gibson created,” Joy and Nolan said in a statement. “On behalf of Scott Smith, Vincenzo Natali, and the entire team, we’re grateful to our partners at Amazon and, most of all, to the fans.”

Amazon Studios head of global television Vernon Sanders added: “William’s mind-bending story in partnership with the brilliant minds of Scott and Jonathan and Lisa, produced an unforgettable journey for our global audience and we are thrilled with how they embraced the series. We look forward to extending our partnership with Warner Bros. and Kilter Films as this uniquely ambitious series continues to unfold.”

“The Peripheral” follows Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. She is smart, ambitious and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. Season 1, which debuted on Oct. 21, also starred Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Louis Herthum, JJ Feild, T’Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley, Alexandra Billings, Adelind Horan, Alex Hernandez, Katie Leung, Julian Moore-Cook, Melinda Page Hamilton, Chris Coy and Austin Rising.

The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Kilter Films. Executive producers are creator and showrunner Scott B. Smith (“A Simple Plan”), director Vincenzo Natali, Athena Wickham and Steven Hoban, as well as Joy and Nolan.