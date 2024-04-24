The government’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has launched an investigation into an accident that took place on the set of Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming comedy heist film “The Pickup,” the Department of Labor has told TheWrap. Several crew members of the film, which stars Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer, were injured.

The probe is OSHA’s response to an action sequence being filmed by the production’s second unit that went wrong on Saturday.

“On April 20, an accident occurred on the set of ‘The Pickup’ during a rehearsed 2nd unit action sequence,” an Amazon MGM Studios spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap. “Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result.”

The spokesperson added: “We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering. The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot.”

For now, there aren’t many details revealed about the film — plot details are being kept under wraps, but the cast boasts several A-listers, icnluding Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson. It also stars Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay, Marshawn Lynch, Jack Kesy and Ismael Cruz Cordoca. Tim Story serves as director of the comedic heist picture from a script by Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows.