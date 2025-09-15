‘The Pitt’ Star Katherine LaNasa Says Nurse Dana Makes ‘Tired Old Working Women’ Feel Seen

Fresh off of her Emmys win, Katherine LaNasa applauded “The Pitt” for making “tired old working women” and medical professionals alike feel seen.

“I just felt so much love from the fans,” LaNasa told press just minutes after receiving her Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her portrayal of Nurse Dana on “The Pitt.” “I think a lot of tired old working women really feel seen now.”

LaNasa added that she hopes medical professionals also feel seen, noting that “The Pitt” and her performance in it and “all that [Dana] gives and endures” is a “love letter” to nurses and doctors, especially given her own cancer journey, about which she has previously been outspoken.

“Joining the role, even just the imaginary process of being present for someone else’s serious trauma, has really opened me up to, first of all, what healthcare workers are bearing for us all day, every day — people in the emergency department, which basically is only seeing trauma immediate things that mean immediately — but also mean more things that you don’t know what people are going through,” LaNasa said.

With LaNasa winning in the best supporting actress in a drama series categories against the likes of Carrie Coon and Patricia Arquette, the actress said her win stands for the longevity of her career, noting that an actor’s life is full of strategy.

“I love the acting, but the job of being an actor can be really difficult without getting the little recognition here and there,” she said.

LaNasa will reprise her role as Nurse Dana when “The Pitt” returns for its second season in 2026, a return that thrilled many fans after her character expressed doubt in returning to the Pittsburgh emergency room after a particularly traumatic day.

“The Pitt” Season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max.