Publicists for ‘The Pitt’ Take Top Prize at 2025 TPEC Awards

Publicists for Max’s hit medical drama “The Pitt” took the top prize, Campaign of the Year, at the 3rd annual TPEC Awards, honoring publicity campaigns across television and streaming. The ceremony was held Wednesday night.

“The Pitt” publicity team also landed the prize for New Drama Series, making the show the night’s top winner with 2 awards.

Meanwhile Chris Ender, executive VP and head of communications for CBS, won the Ben Halpern Lifetime Achievement Award. Variety executive editor Michael Schneider won the Press Impact Award Recipient, presented for the first time in 2025.

The ceremony’s Rising Star awards were presented to MGM+ publicist Lauren Dundee, Amazon MGM Studios publicist Charlotte McManus and Disney branded television and Freeform senior publicist Leah Palacios. The award honors early career publicists.

Read on for the full list of competitive winners at the 2025 TPEC awards.

Campaign of the Year – The Pitt

Returning Drama Series – Lioness – Season 2

Kelly Andersen (Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios)

Jamie Kekejian (Showtime / MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks)

Kate Mann (Paramount+)

Patrick Santiago (Paramount Global)

Charli Wood (Showtime / MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks)

New Drama Series – The Pitt – Season 1

Sarah Alcala (WBTV)

Joslyn Martinez (WBTV)

Kristi Strupinsky (WBTV)

Allyson Weissman (WBTV)

Courtney Brown (HBO Max)

Ashley Mokma (HBO Max)

Yari Romero (HBO Max)

Lily Walker (HBO Max)

Returning Comedy Series – Only Murders in the Building – Season

Yasamin Azarakhsh (Hulu)

Emily Leitz (Hulu)

Lydia McMahon (Hulu)

Maura Wong (Hulu)

Chris Kaspers (20th Television)

Lilit Zakaryan (20th Television)

New Comedy Series – Nobody Wants This – Season 1

Meg Masters (Netflix)

Jennifer Tehrani (Netflix)

Tiffany Zarabi (Disney)

Returning Unscripted Series- Secrets of the Octopus – Season 3

Nadia Aziz (Nat Geo)

Kate Squier (Nat Geo)

Jennifer DeGuzman (Nat Geo)

New Unscripted Series – The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives – Season 1

Lauren Burnett (Hulu)

Lydia McMahon (Hulu)

Maura Wong (Hulu)

Returning Genre Series – The Boys – Season 4

Tamara Golihew (Prime Video)

Akiva Griffith (Prime Video)

Charlotte McManus (Prime Video)

Alex Polansky (Prime Video)

Summerlynn Powell (Prime Video)

Lauren Grossman (Sony Pictures Television)

Beth Haiken (Sony Pictures Television)

Pilar Wafer (Sony Pictures Television)

Animated Series (Adult & Children) – Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 5

Nikki Kozel (CBS Studios)

Cornelia Thomson (CBS Studios)

Jennifer Verti (CBS Studios)

Rachael Wesolowski (CBS Studios)

Television Movie – Holiday Touchdown: A Chief’s Love Story

Maria Fischer (Hallmark Media)

Alice Rao (Hallmark Media)

Emily Robinson (Hallmark Media)

Joanne Schioppi (Hallmark)

Reid Spencer (Hallmark)

Limited or Anthology Series – Feud: Capote vs The Swans –

Haley Baker (FX)

Bill Brennan (FX)

Susan Kesser (FX)

Justin Sutton (FX)

Chris Kaspers (20th Television)

Talk Show (Late Night/Daytime/Syndicated) – The Daily Show

Ronnie Brumant, Comedy Central

Parker Moreno, Comedy Central

Nicole Platt, Comedy Central

Imani Punch, Comedy Central

Natalie Lee, Minassian Media

Craig Minassian, Minassian Media

Documentary Movie / Limited Series- Jim Henson: Idea Man

Katherine Nelson (Disney Branded Television)

Amber Brockman (Freeform)

Cara Freitas (Disney Branded Television)

Syd Jean (Freeform)

Amanda Kell (Freeform)

Nick Rodea (Freeform)

Live or Taped Variety Show / Special – SNL 50th Anniversary

Nikaila Dube (NBCUniversal)

Kennedy Jirard (NBCUniversal)

Lauren Manasevit (NBC Universal)

Lauren Roseman (NBCUniversal)

Sydona Roberts (NBCUniversal)

Julianne Tarullo (NBCUniversal)