‘The Pitt’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date on HBO Max

HBO Max’s hit medical drama will return for Season 2 on Jan. 8, the streamer announced Tuesday. The new season follows another chaotic 15-hour shift for Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) and the team, this time taking place on the Fourth of July. Season 2 also welcomes Sepideh Moafi as Dr. Al-Hashimi, a new attending physician working at the Pitt who previously worked with Mel (Taylor Dearden) and Samira (Supriya Ganesh).

“The Pitt” became a massive hit for HBO Max upon its release this past January. The show was praised for its realistic view at the working conditions medical professionals face in the post-COVID era, through the eyes of the doctors and nurses working in a fictional Pittsburgh emergency room. Each season follows a single 15-hour shift in real time across 15 episodes.

Following the Jan. 9 premiere of “The Pitt,” the medical drama averaged nearly 20 million global viewers per episode, and scored five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, as well as acting wins for Wyle, Katherine LaNasa and Shawn Hatosy.

The success of “The Pitt” is also helping define HBO Max’s programming strategy, with a focus on a network TV-like strategy of producing more episodes with cheaper budgets that can air annually. The streamer ordered two pilots with a similar model, including a gritty police procedural and a family drama.