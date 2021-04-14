Netflix Acquires True Crime Article ‘The Poet’ for Feature Film Adaptation

Netflix has acquired Corey Mead’s true crime article “The Poet” for a feature film adaptation, the company announced on Wednesday. “The Poet” was originally published by Greg Nichols and Matthew Pearl’s Truly*Adventurous banner.

Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen from 21 Laps will produce alongside Pouya Shahbazian. Truly*Adventurous’ Nichols and Pearl will executive produce, with Becca Edelman overseeing for 21 Laps.

“The Poet” is a true story with shades of “Gone Girl” and “The Gift” that has been told in full for the first time based on hundreds of pages of never-before-seen documents and newly discovered sources. The longform article tells the story of Ruth Finley, who escaped a murderer as a teen, only to find herself on the run again decades later as the killer terrorizes her hometown. With a team of police investigators and her devoted husband intent on saving her, the identity of her tormentor is too chilling to believe.

21 Laps will next release the Netflix fantasy series “Shadow & Bone” on April 23, with Shahbazian also producing.

Last year, Shawn Levy and his 21 Laps Entertainment announced a first-look deal for film and TV at Netflix, with over half a dozen series in production and more than 15 additional series and films in active development. Upcoming 21 Laps film projects at Netflix include “There’s Someone Inside Your House” and “The Adam Project,” which Levy is directing and producing.