‘The Rainmaker’ Becomes USA Network’s Most-Watched Freshman Series in 7 Years With 16 Million Viewers | Exclusive

“The Rainmaker” has become USA Network’s most-watched freshman series in seven years, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The legal drama series, which hails from Lionsgate and Blumhouse, has become the network’s most-watched freshman series since “The Purge,” which premiered in September 2018, according to combined Nielsen live-plus-three-day figures and Versant/NBCUniversal internal figures. And on Peacock alone, “The Rainmaker” stands as the streamer’s No. 1 TV series.

“The Rainmaker” has tallied up 16 million total viewers and 4 million viewers in the key 18-49 demo across linear and Peacock, season-to-date, according to Nielsen panel data, including premiere and repeat telecasts across linear networks across USA, Bravo, E!, CNBC, Syfy and Oxygen.

Viewership for the show has remained steady across its run, with live-plus-three-day viewing for the premiere telecast of Episode 6 up 3% among total viewers and up 8% among the key demo compared to the previous episode, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day panel data.

Based on the best-selling novel by John Grisham, “The Rainmaker” centers on Rudy Baylor, who is fresh out of law school, as he goes head-to-head with courtroom lion Leo Drummond as well as his law school girlfriend, Sarah. Rudy, along with his boss, Bruiser, and her disheveled paralegal, Deck, uncover two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client’s son, according to the show’s official logline.

Milo Callaghan stars as Rudy while John Slattery plays Leo and Madison Iseman plays Sarah. Additional cast includes Lana Parrilla, P.J. Byrne, Dan Fogler, Wade Briggs and Robyn Cara. Michael Seitzman serves as showrunner and writer and executive produces alongside Grisham, Jason Richman, David Gernert and Jason Blum.

“The Rainmaker” premieres new episodes on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network, with new episodes available to stream on Peacock a week after their USA Network debut.