‘The Reagans’ Trailer: Showtime Docuseries Reveals How a President Is Made (Video)

In the wake of the 2020 presidential election, Showtime will dive into an exploration of the presidential myth with a new docuseries about Ronald and Nancy Reagan’s time in the White House.

Directed by Matt Tyrnauer (“Where’s My Roy Cohn?”, “Studio 54”), the four-part series “contextualizes the legacy of Ronald and Nancy a generation later while exploring the palace intrigue of the Reagan White House years,” according to Showtime.

The series will cover Reagan’s rise from movie star to politician and tackle “his questionable record on race, the administration’s near collapse amid the Iran-Contra scandal, and inaction in the face of the HIV pandemic” via interviews with family and friends, as well as people who worked with Reagan on the campaign trail and in the White House.

“By shining a light on the truths behind the Reagan myth and critically analyzing Ronald Reagan’s quest for power, his mode of governing, the ripple effects of his economic policies and the unprecedented role Nancy Reagan played in the White House, the series redefines the Reagans a generation after they stood at the center of the national and global stage,” Showtime says.

“The Reagans” is set to premiere Sunday, Nov. 15. Tyrnauer is director and executive producer, with Corey Reeser and Stephen J. Morrison also executive producing. The series is produced by Altimeter Films.