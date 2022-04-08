‘The Real’ Canceled After 8 Seasons

“The Real” is coming to an end.

The daytime talk show from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television/Telepictures has been canceled with its current season – its eighth – serving as its last. It aired on Fox Stations.

The show first premiered in 2013 and has featured a number of hosts over the years. The current line up features Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Garcelle Beauvais and Jeannie Mai.

The show’s end is not believed to be tied into the pickup of Jennifer Hudson’s upcoming talker “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

SallyAnn Salsano of 495 Productions created the show.

The show won a Daytime Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for its then panel of Tamera Mowry, Adrienne Bailon, Mai and Love. It also won an NAACP Image award that year for Outstanding Talk Series.

“The Real” went on to win Daytime Emmys for costume design/styling and hairstyling in 2020, and makeup and hairstyling in 2021.

“The Real” ends as Warner Bros. Unscripted Television/Telepictures’ third longest running daytime panel talk show. “Ellen” and “Jenny Jones” are the only shows in the catalog that have run longer.

Several syndicated daytime shows are coming to a close in the current television season including “The Nick Cannon Show,” “Judge Jerry,” and “Maury Povich,” (Povich, who is 83, is retiring).