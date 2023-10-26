One of the funniest moments from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 13 premiere was when cast member Sutton Stracke invited her friend, actress Jennifer Tilly, over for lunch and gossip.

“Jennifer Tilly is one of my best friends for over 10 years,” Stracke explained in her on-air confessional. “We love to go to fashion shows all over the world. I did put one of her salted caramels in my ear on an Air France flight. I thought it was the earplugs, and they were stuck in my ears and we couldn’t get it out.”

TheWrap sat down with Stracke just before Wednesday’s premiere and had to hear firsthand how the salted caramels story ended.

“OK,” Stracke agreed, taking a breath. “I was on the plane still. I’d just woken up and was all groggy. I really did think that they were earplugs. It took about a week to get them out completely. And my hair had gotten stuck in one of them.”

“Jennifer and I could not stop laughing,” Stracke recalled. “I said, ‘Were yours brown? And real sticky? I think mine were old.’ And she goes, ‘No, mine are orange. Did you put the salted caramels in your ears?’”

“Yeah, maybe I think it did!” Stracke responded.

“It’s probably why I’m not right in their head. Because I put caramels in my ears close to my brain. We couldn’t stop laughing for a week, it was so ridiculous,” she added. Stracke revealed she didn’t go to the doctor, but it took days worth of picking to remove the messy mass.

She teased that Tilly will appear throughout the season in a guest role, but ideally should be at least a “friend of the housewives” — one step below full-time status.

“She’s got the clothes. She’s got the jewelry. She travels. She is hilarious. She also can be a great friend. Jennifer is on the ‘Chucky’ series. She plays poker in Vegas all the time,” Stracke said, rattling off Tilly’s credentials. “I want her to at least be a friend-of.”

“RHOBH” fans on X (formerly Twitter) agreed.

“Can we get Jennifer Tilly on the show as a HW? I just know she’d be feisty as hell with those women,” one person wrote.

“Give Jennifer Tilly a diamond,” another pleaded.

Can we get Jennifer Tilly on the show as a HW? I just know she’d be feisty as hell with those women #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/tamdOEKSwv — Ayan’s PERIOD DOT💋✨💁🏽‍♀️ (@NoVAGurl703) October 26, 2023

Me manifesting Jennifer Tilly being a housewife season 14

#RHOBH pic.twitter.com/vn2yrXuGC1 — Mad Beefs (@MadBeefs) October 26, 2023

Give Jennifer Tilly a diamond #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/rV6eE08CYR — Tay Tay The Savior (@taytay_savior) October 26, 2023

Sooooo are we getting Jennifer Tilly as a Beverly Hills housewife because I want Jennifer Tilly as a Beverly Hills housewife. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/LVYzY5FDGL — Marie Cervantes (@9woodMac) October 26, 2023

Stracke says Tilly may have some hesitations joining the “The Real Housewives” franchise more prominently.

“Well, I think she got scared watching last season,” Stracke explained. “She was like, ‘Sutton, I can’t do it. They’re too mean to you!’ And I said, ‘They’re mean to everybody!’ But I think that she would be great. And she does more this season. So it was really fun to have her with me.”

Reps for Tilly did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Fans will have to wait and see if their hopes come true, but in the meantime, there will be a new housewife in Season 13: Annemarie Wiley.

Wiley, a friend and neighbor of cast member Kyle Richards, makes her appearance around the sixth episode of the season.

“She comes in and she’s very strong personality,” Stracke says of Wiley. “Which is impressive, because this group of women is tough.”

Fellow castmate Erika Jayne agrees, saying Wiley “has an interesting history” and “speaks her mind.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.