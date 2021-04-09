‘The Real Magic Mike’ Makeover Competition Ordered to Series at HBO Max

The team behind the “Magic Mike” film franchise is reuniting for an unscripted series at HBO Max that will take men who have “lost their magic” and turn them into strippers.

In the series, which has the working title “The Real Magic Mike,” 10 men will compete against one another for the title of “Real Magic Mike.” According to the series description, competitors will “bare their souls and more as they evolve their bodies, learn to perform spectacular routines and develop a new level of self-confidence.” So, basically “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Casting for the series is currently underway with a premiere date slated for later this year.

Eureka Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television produce the series in association with Warner Horizon.

“From box office hits to sold-out live shows, Magic Mike has proven to be a pop culture juggernaut that continues to delight people across the globe,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “We’re excited to work with Channing, Steven and the team behind Magic Mike Live to continue this successful franchise that celebrates self-confidence and sexiness both inside and out.”

“Magic Mike is one of Warner Bros.’ most iconic franchises,” said Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television. “We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Channing, Steven and HBO Max on an all-new vision of this amazing and legendary brand. We’re looking forward to giving fans a front row seat as we search the country for undiscovered talent.”

Tatum and Soderbergh will executive produce alongside Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Gregory Jacobs, Nick Wechsler, Vincent Marini, Alycia Rossiter, Cassie Lambert Scalettar, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, David Tibballs and co-executive producer Kevin Boyer.

Loosely based on Tatum’s previous life as a male stripper, “Magic Mike” pulled in $167.2 million at the global box office when it was released in 2012. Alex Pettyfer, Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, and Matthew McConaughey also starred in the film, which spawned the sequel “Magic Mike XXL” in 2015.