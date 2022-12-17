“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” breakout Noah Centineo takes a starring role in the new Netflix series “The Recruit,” but he’s far from the only familiar face in the show. The original series hails from “The Rookie” creator Alexi Hawley and follows a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job goes topsy turvy when he’s contacted by a woman claiming to be a former asset who’s threatening to expose secrets. Oh, and she’s in prison for murder. Twists and turns abound in the eight-episode first season, but if you’re curious how you know the actors populating this new show, we’ve got you covered.
Check out our complete “The Recruit” cast and character guide below.
Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks
Noah Centineo is in the lead role as Owen Hendricks, a young man fresh out of law school who was recruited to work for the CIA. Centineo’s first major role was on the Freeform series “The Fosters” as Jesus Adams Foster, but broke out in a big way as Peter Kavinsky – the main love interest – in Netflix’s “To All the Boys” trilogy adaptation. He recently played Atom Smasher in the DC superhero film “Black Adam.”
Laura Haddock as Max Meladze
English actress Laura Haddock fills the role of the mysterious Max Meladze, who threatens to expose CIA secrets unless Owen helps get her out of an Arizona prison. More of her backstory is revealed over the course of the season.
Haddock is probably best known for playing Peter Quill’s mother in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies and playing Lucrezia in the Starz series “Da Vinci’s Demons.” She also had a key role in “Transformers: The Last Knight.”
Vondie Curtis-Hall as Walter Nyland
Walter Nyland is Owen’s boss at the CIA general counsel’s office, who is at turns supportive and demanding of Owen. The veteran actor Vondie Curtis-Hall’s most famous role is that of Dennis on “Chicago Hope,” but his credits also include the Netflix “Daredevil” series, “Eve’s Bayou,” “The Night House” and “For the People.”
Kristian Bruun as Janus Ferber
Janus is a colleague at work who tries to keep from falling asleep so he can stop the CIA from going on troublesome missions. Kristian Bruun is best known for his role as Donnie in “Orphan Black,” but he also starred in “Murdoch Mysteries” and the TNT series “Snowpiercer.”
Colton Dunn as Lester
Lester is a co-worker of Owen’s who at first gives him grief, but the two eventually form a bond. Owen used to work in the field, but then became a lawyer for the CIA instead. He’s played by Colton Dunn, who starred as Garrett on the NBC comedy “Superstore” and also served as a writer and performer on “Key and Peele.” He also played Brett on “Parks and Recreation."
Aarti Mann as Violet
Violet is Lester’s BFF and another co-worker who’s intent on hazing Owen. Aarti Mann played Priya on “The Big Bang Theory” and has also starred in “Heroes” and “Never Have I Ever.”
Kaylah Xander as Amelia
Another co-worker at the CIA, Amelia has somewhat romantic intentions for Owen. She’s played by Kaylah Xander, who filled the role of Sycorax on “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and Tosh on “The 100.”
Fivel Stewart as Hannah
Hannah is Owen’s ex-girlfriend and current roommate. Does a spark still exist between the two or are they “just friends” as they maintain? That’s a key question running throughout the series. Fivel Stewart played Izzie on the TV series “Atypical” and also starred in an episode of the Apple TV+ show “Roar.”