‘The Recruit’ Season 2 Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who and Who’s New?

After a lengthy hiatus, Netflix’s spy series “The Recruit” is back for season 2, and it’s bringing a few new faces with it.
Don’t worry, we’re still with the characters that fans have come to know and love. It’s just that, this season, Owen Hendricks’ (Noah Centineo) antics take us to South Korea, after he was kidnapped at the end of last season. And that means a whole new set of spies (and potentially enemies).
Here’s who you need to know and remember in “The Recruit’s” Season 2 cast.
Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo)
Owen was recruited to the CIA as a lawyer, and has since found himself in just so many sticky situations. He’s played by Noah Centineo, who shot to fame with “The Fosters” and Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” franchise.
Nichka Lashin (Maddie Hasson)
We met Nichka at the end of last season, when she killed Max — and revealed herself to be Max’s daughter. She’s played by Maddie Hasson, who starred in ABC Family’s shortlived “Twisted” series, as well as “Impulse” and “Mr. Mercedes.”
Dawn Gilbane (Angel Parker)
Angel Parker also returns as the shady Agent Gilbane, promoted to series regular for season 2. She previously starred in series including “The Rookie,” “Runaways” and more.
Hannah Copeland (Fivel Stewart)
Hannah is Owen’s roommate and ex-girlfriend (though maybe an ex ex soon enough? There’s clearly still something there). She’s played by Fivel Stewart, best known for her time on “Atypical” and “Alert: Missing Persons Unit.”
Walter Nyland (Vondie Curtis-Hall)
Nyland still runs the CIA’s lawyers as general counsel, and remains Owen’s boss. He’s played by Vondie Curtis-Hall, who you’d likely recognize from “Coming to America” or “Die Hard 2,” or maybe the series “Daredevil” and “Chicago Hope.”
Violet Ebner (Aarti Mann)
Violet works with Owen, much to her chagrin most of the time. She’s played by Aarti Mann, best known for having played Priya Koothrappali, the younger sister to Kunal Nayyar’s Raj on “The Big Bang Theory.”
Lester Kitchens (Colton Dunn)
Lester also works with Owen, and is pretty tight with Violet, but more willing to see the potential good in him than she is. He’s played by “Superstore” star Colton Dunn.
Alton West (Nathan Fillion)
From writer assisting cops, to actual cop, to now director of the CIA — at least, on screen — Nathan Fillion has had a long career around law enforcement. He’s a new addition to “The Recruit” this season, after previously starring in police procedurals “Castle” and “The Rookie,” as well as “Firefly,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Slither.”
Yoo Jin Lee (Shin Do-hyun)
Yoo Jin Lee is someone from Owen’s childhood, and another new addition this season. She’s played by Shin Do-hyun, who’s been a staple of South Korean TV, with series like “The Banker,” “Hospital Playlist” and more.
Jang Kyun (Teo Yoo)
Rounding out the new additions is Jang Kyun, “a clever and driven South Korean National Intelligence Service agent” who helps Owen through South Korea’s spy trade. He’s played by “Past Lives” star Teo Yoo.