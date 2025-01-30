‘The Recruit’ Season 2 Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who and Who’s New?

After a lengthy hiatus, Netflix’s spy series “The Recruit” is back for season 2, and it’s bringing a few new faces with it.

Don’t worry, we’re still with the characters that fans have come to know and love. It’s just that, this season, Owen Hendricks’ (Noah Centineo) antics take us to South Korea, after he was kidnapped at the end of last season. And that means a whole new set of spies (and potentially enemies).

Here’s who you need to know and remember in “The Recruit’s” Season 2 cast.