‘The Right Stuff’ Canceled After 1 Season at Disney+

Disney+ has made its first scripted series cancellation with the National Geographic series “The Right Stuff” getting the ax after one season at the streamer, TheWrap has learned.

Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, James Lafferty, Aaron Staton, Michael Trotter and Micah Stock starred as America’s first astronauts in the series, an eight-episode take on Tom Wolfe’s book about the early days of the U.S. space program.

Warner Bros. Television has started shopping the series to other outlets, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap. The cancellation is said to be related to recent restructuring at Nat Geo. Should the series move forward with a different network, it could either be with the original cast in a different time period or with a new cast entirely.

Also Read: Jake McDorman Nearly Puked Filming That Multi-Axis Training Scene in 'The Right Stuff'

According to the individual, the majority of the cast have extended their contracts while WBTV shops a potential second season, but a second version being put forth would see the show jump ahead to the 1980s and focus on a new set of characters.

Set in 1959 at the height of the Cold War, the first season of “The Right Stuff” centered on a group of NASA engineers, including rocket scientist Bob Gilruth (Fischler) and the passionate Chris Kraft (Ladin), working against the clock to beat the Soviet Union in the space race by being the first to put a man in space.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way and Warner Bros. Television produced “The Right Stuff” for Nat Geo. Showrunner Mark Lafferty (“Castle Rock,” “Halt and Catch Fire”) also serves as an executive producer along with Appian Way’s Jennifer Davisson and DiCaprio.

Deadline first reported the news.