Oct. 7 Doc ‘The Road Between Us’ Lands October Release Date

Oct. 7 documentary “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue” will open exclusively in theaters across North America on Oct. 3, with more than 125 prints in release.

The film is being released theatrically by Forston Consulting in the U.S. and Cineplex Pictures in Canada following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The doc had a rocky rollout, however, after TIFF rescinded its initial invitation to screen before ultimately welcoming it back.

Directed by acclaimed Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich, “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue” tells the extraordinary true story of retired Israeli general Noam Tibon, who on Oct. 7, 2023, received a desperate text from his son: terrorists had stormed his home, and he, his wife, and their two young daughters feared for their lives. With no time to spare, Tibon embarked on a 10-hour mission across a country under siege to save his family.

Relying on instinct and military training, Tibon navigated ambushes, roadblocks and a collapsing security system in a relentless race against time. Blending intimate firsthand testimony with the raw urgency of a survival thriller, the film retraces every step of that harrowing day.

“When I first heard Noam’s story, I knew it was not just a story of one man’s courage, but of family, resilience and the choices we make in the face of terror,” Avrich told TheWrap. “This film retraces an extraordinary day but also reflects the broader human capacity for bravery and love in the darkest of moments. I am honored to share this story with audiences across North America and grateful to our partners who believed in its importance from the very beginning.”

The release will include the Top 20 markets, among them New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, San Francisco, Chicago, Vancouver, Montreal and West Palm Beach. It is also being supported by The Impact Series, a social issue-focused organization committed to using film as a catalyst for awareness and action.