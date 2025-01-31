‘The Sandman’ to End With Upcoming Season 2 on Netflix

Add “The Sandman” to the long list of Neil Gaiman projects that are coming to an end in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations against the author. Netflix plans to end the show with its upcoming second season, which is expected to premiere in 2025.

“‘The Sandman’ series has always been focused exclusively on Dream’s story, and back in 2022, when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season,” showrunner Allan Heinberg wrote in a post shared on X. “We are extremely grateful to Netflix for bringing the team all back together and giving us the time and resources to make a faithful adaptation in a way that we hope will surprise and delight the comics’ loyal readers as well as fans of our show.”

Netflix is not planning to make any changes to the Season 2 release of “The Sandman” and the streamer is still excited for the project’s release, an insider familiar with the matter told TheWrap. Season 2 is expected to complete Dream’s (Tom Sturridge) story arc.

Dream’s journey has all been building to this. The story of THE SANDMAN comes to its epic conclusion in 2025, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/IwDbohR74U — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) January 31, 2025

“The Sandman” is based on the 1989 to 1996 comic book that was written by Gaiman and published by DC Comics.

Altogether, nine women have accused Gaiman of inappropriate sexual behavior in a series of deeply disturbing assertions. The bestselling author’s ex-wife, Amanda Palmer, also allegedly told a former nanny that 14 women came to her with similar stories. The former nanny is one of the nine women who have accused Gaiman of misconduct.

For his part, Gaiman has denied these allegations. “I’m far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever,” the author wrote in a blog post. “As I read through this latest collection of accounts, there are moments I half-recognize and moments I don’t, descriptions of things that happened setting beside things that emphatically did not happen.”

In the wake of these allegations, Gaiman has been dropped by Dark Horse Comics, Season 3 of Prime Video’s “Good Omens” was shortened to a 90-minute finale and Disney paused production on its adaptation of “The Graveyard Book.”