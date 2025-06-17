‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Dream’s Return to Hell

Dream is headed back to Hell in “The Sandman” Season 2.

The latest trailer for the second and final season of Netflix’s comic book adaptation teases Dream’s (Tom Sturridge) mission to Hell and the many roadblocks he’s preparing to face.

“Lord Morpheus comes to us in a futile attempt to free one he loves from our domain,” Gwendoline Christie’s Lucifer warns. “Hell is awaiting his visit most avidly.”

A number of shots showing off the continued beauty the first season flash by. Shots of burning Hell pits, dragons, monsters and more can all be seen in the latest trailer. There is also a tease to deeper troubles for The Endless – anthropomorphic embodiments of certain basic aspects of existence.

“When one of The Endless changes, that changes everything,” Fiddler’s Green (Stephen Fry) warns.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Er18gmgqy2k

Season 2 of “The Sandman” may be the last installment of the series but it will take it’s time dropping episodes – at least as far as Netflix goes. Volume 1 of Season 2, consisting of the first six episodes, drops July 3. Volume 2 contains the final five episodes and lands July 24. A final standalone episode featuring Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s Death premieres on July 31.

The series stars Sturridge as Dream and Howell-Baptiste as Death, alongside Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Donna Preston as Despair, Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium, Adrian Lester as Destiny and Barry Sloane as The Prodigal.

Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Asim Chaudhry, Vanesu Samunyai and Razane Jammal also return in recurring roles.

Newcomers this season include Ruairi O’Connor, Freddie Fox, Clive Russell, Laurence O’Fuarain, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Jack Gleeson, Indya Moore and Steve Coogan.

The series is based on the popular comic book series by Neil Gaiman that ran from 1989-1996. Gaiman also served as an executive producer on the show until 2024 when he was ousted following accusations of sexual misconduct.

“The Sandman” Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.