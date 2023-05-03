The upcoming Australian fantasy-adventure film “The Secret Kingdom” tells a story of two siblings’ courage being tested — and their adventures with some absolutely adorable magical animals — and you can see for yourself in the exclusive trailer at the top of the page.

In the trailer above, Verity (Alyla Browne) and Peter’s (Sam Everingham) trip to the old family mansion leads them on a magical journey beneath their bedroom floor which gives way, and they fall into a land of enchantment where they are met by a civilization of creatures. This underground world must be protected from the evil Shroud.

As the two take on this task, “to unite five mystical treasures and save the Kingdom, Peter and Verity must face epic challenges that will test their bravery to the limit,” per the official description.

Alongside Browne (‘’Nine Perfect Strangers”) and Everingham, the film stars Alice Parkinson (“X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” “Sanctum:), Darius Williams (“Home & Away”), and Christopher Gabardi (“My Pet Dinosaur”).

From Saban Films, “The Secret Kingdom” is written and directed by Matt Drummond, who produces with Alice Drummond. It hits theaters in limited release on June 9, as well as on demand and digital.