‘The Serpent': Tahar Rahim Is ‘Asia’s Most Notorious Killer’ in Netflix Series Trailer (Video)

Tahar Rahim stars as “Asia’s most notorious killer” Charles Sobhraj in a new trailer for the upcoming Netflix series “The Serpent,” released on Thursday.

Inspired by real events, the eight-episode series tells the story of Sobhraj, a serial conman who posed as a gem dealer and travelled across Southeast Asian in the 1970s with his girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc (played in the series by Jenna Coleman), carrying out a spree of crimes on the so-called “Hippie Trail.” Together the duo became the chief suspects in a series of murders of young Western travelers.

The limited series also stars Billy Howle as Dutch diplomat Herman Knippenberg; Ellie Bamber as Herman’s wife Angela Knippenberg; Amesh Edireweera as Ajay Chowdhury; and Tim McInnerny as Paul Siemons.

A co-production between BBC One and Netflix, “The Serpent” is set to debut on Netflix on April 2.

Richard Warlow and Toby Finlay are writers on the series, with Tom Shankland and Hans Herbots directing. It is produced by Stephen Smallwood, and executive produced by Richard Warlow, Tom Shankland, Preethi Mavahalli and Damien Timmer for Mammoth Screen.